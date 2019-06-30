Brand New Sketch Troupe Crybabies Head To The Edinburgh Fringe

Dig in and buckle up. There's a war on... and not just any old war. We are smack bang in the epicentre of World War II... truly the Godfather Part II of world wars. And things are about to get pretty weird.

Danger Brigade, by brand new sketch troupe Crybabies, is a hurtling, barmy, narrative-driven suicide mission through deepest, darkest Nazi Germany... abounding in absurdism, surreal comedy, action, singing, dance, rats, crisps, and concerns of the heart (naturally). There will be skeleton armies, football tragedy, and a whole host of father issues.

The show follows the offbeat misadventures of celebrity super-spy Chester Daggerboot, Freudian car crash Skipps McCoy, and Porky, as they move through a strange and hilarious world, attempting to work together to save us all from a sinister super weapon...

Danger Brigade is the comedy debut of Michael Clarke, Ed Jones and James Gault. They met during their first year at the University of East Anglia, writing and performing as part of Minotaur Theatre Company and took comedy play The Librarians, which went on to have a sold out run and a myriad of four star reviews, to the Edinburgh Fringe. Fast forward to now and the trio have cumulatively been selected for the BBC New Comedy Award, a finalist in both the Amused Moose and Hackney New Empire comedy competitions, and acted alongside Saoirse Ronan.

It's not always clear where Chester, Skipps and Porky end; and Ed, Mikey, and James begin. Playfully pulling the audience into their madcap land through sharp writing, clowning, and live music, all that's for certain is how likely you are to come away with genuine and tender affection for these disposable losers. That's the characters and their creators.

Michael Clarke is a comedian, actor and writer. His surreal and theatrical performances have earned him a place in the final of numerous competitions and his 2018 Fringe debut received 5 star reviews, performing to sold out audiences. Stage and screen wise, he can most recently be caught in Simon Blackwell's brand new Breeders, alongside Martin Freeman.

Ed Jones is an accomplished actor, writer and musician whose screen credits include White Gold and Mary Queen of Scots. As a writer, his work has been performed at the Southwark Playhouse and Waterloo East Theatre. His original musicals have been picked up by some of the West End's foremost production companies and his latest play Ping Pong Club will tour the UK later this year.

James Gault is a clown and writer who trained at the esteemed Ecole Philippe Gaulier. He has performed internationally and was recently seen on the BBC.

These individual chaps have a rather impressive set of accolades in their solo endeavours, now coming together once more to form the triumvirate that is Crybabies.

Crybabies perform 'Danger Brigade' at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival from 1st - 25th August. For tickets and more information: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/crybabies-danger-brigade





Related Articles Shows View More Scotland Stories

More Hot Stories For You