Baby Wants Candy: The Completely Improvised Full Band Musical comes to Edinburgh Festival Fringe

After years of sell-out runs and critical acclaim anon, this Fringe institution smash-hit wonder has become one of the most celebrated improv shows in the world and returns this August with more brand new, ad-libbed, exhilarating 55-minute musicals, all taken from audience suggestions.

With a full band in action, the company create the opening and closing night of a one night only smash-hit musical - every single night! Witness the plot of Kanye West Side Story be pulled out of thin air. Behold the beauty of theatre as Nicola Sturgeon, Hypnotist comes to life. Each show is a roller-coaster ride of spontaneously choreographed numbers. Unscripted, unguided, unpredictable... and often uncontrollable.

One of the most popular and critically acclaimed international comedy ensembles, with casts in Chicago, LA and New York, and an international touring company, Baby Wants Candy has launched the careers of various top comedic actors and writers in the US, from Craig Cackowski (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Arrested Development) to Jack McBrayer (Kenneth in 30 Rock), Vanessa Bayer and Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live), Thomas Middleditch (HBO's Silicon Valley) and Peter Gwinn (Comedy Central's The Colbert Report).

Since their Fringe run back in 2010, Baby Wants Candy have sold out every single show, including extra shows, alongside five-star sell-out runs the Adelaide Fringe and a performance slot on BBC Radio 2's Drivetime last year.

If you have yet to see for yourself what all this fuss is about, be sure to catch one (or two) of their completely original musicals this summer!

Tickets: www.assemblyfestival.com





