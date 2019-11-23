BWW Review: JACK WHITEHALL: STOOD UP, SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Award-winning actor and comedian Jack Whitehall brings his brand-new stand up tour to Glasgow in his biggest shows to date.

It's a mix of observational comedy and personal storytelling. Politics and gender neutrality are lightly touched on but Whitehall is aware that with a 10,000+ audience he should probably avoid anything divisive and for the most part plays it safe. He keeps the Glasgow audience on side with a little local knowledge and almost panto-esque put downs of Greenock and Glenrothes.

Whitehall appears to be very at ease on this massive stage and has a great ability to command audience attention in an arena setting. He's known for being posh but he uses a lot of self depricating humour and insists that he is a man of the people and shops at Lidl.

Due to the success of his tv series Travels With My Father, his dad Michael Whitehall has obtained national treasure status and any mention of Michael receives a huge cheer.

While Stood Up is mainly (as the name suggests) stand up comedy, the entrance and finale make use of the use venue space to create quite a spectacle. There is also an excellent VT with special guest stars that will delight any musical theatre fan.

It's difficult for a comedian to keep up a high energy set of relatable observational comedy in venues of this size but Jack Whitehall definitely succeeds.

Jack Whitehall is on tour across the UK.





