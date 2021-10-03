BWW Review: GO ON / KRAPP'S LAST TAPE, Tron Theatre

After being closed for eighteen months Glasgow's Tron Theatre has finally reopened with a Citizen's Theatre produced double bill. These two plays examine what happens when you go beyond simply talking to yourself and interact with previous and future versions of yourself.

The first play of the evening is Linda McLean's new play Go On starring Maureen Beattie. First appearing on a screen onstage, we see Beattie sitting in her kitchen pouring herself wine in a prerecorded film. Beattie then steps onstage and proceeds to interact with her past self through the screen. It's a thought-provoking piece as we see a woman observe her life as an outsider.

Beattie is a captivating performer to watch and the precision of her timing when interacting with the film is seriously impressive.

The second play of the evening is Samuel Beckett's Krapp's Last Tape. Directed by Dominic Hill and starring Niall Buggy, this one-man play centres around a man listening to recordings of his past self. The stage is dark with a dimly lit desk which gives a real feeling of loneliness as Buggy rummages around in the desk for old tape spools.

Krapp listens to his former self with a mixture of amusement and irritation. Buggy does a remarkable job at portraying both the frustration and disappointment of the old man alongside the more comedic elements, such as his joy at saying the word 'spool'.

These plays very much centre on a similar theme and work beautifully as a double bill. At just over an hour run time between the two plays, this makes for a short but oh so sweet return to the beautiful Tron Theatre and Citizens Theatre productions.

Go On and Krapp's Last Tape run at the Tron Theatre until 9 October.