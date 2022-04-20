BWW Review: FATAL ATTRACTION, Theatre Royal, Glasgow

Dan Gallagher (Oliver Farnworth) has been happily married to his wife Beth (Louise Redknapp) for almost a decade but can't resist a one night stand with charming stranger, Alex Forrest (Susie Amy). He sleeps with her a second time and when he tries to end things with Alex, she becomes obsessed with him and threatens to tell his wife everything.

The passionate love scene between Dan and Alex is precisely choreographed but executed clumsily so it comes across as quite awkward. The most chemistry we see onstage comes from scenes between Beth and Alex when it seems possible the two might get along as friends.

One of the things that has changed since the movie version was released in 1987 is that I suspect the audience might have a little more sympathy for Alex in 2022. This film coined the term 'bunny boiler' to represent a woman obsessed but Dan is a horribly abusive and manipulative character. The portrayal of mental health issues leaves a lot to be desired as 'crazed' Alex who has a history of self-harm cuts herself onstage and uses it as a way to try and stop Dan from leaving her.

Fatal Attraction was first staged in the UK in 2014 and they seem to have updated the script since with screens projecting FaceTime phone calls onto the stage. It's not entirely clear why they chose to update the technology but not the attitudes towards women. There are a few cringeworthy scenes where Dan's colleague congratulates him on his conquest and a discussion about being hopeful that someone might miscarry. It's very difficult to feel sorry for this man who made a poor decision, continued to make them and then decided to blame everybody else for the consequences.

Fatal Attraction tries so hard to build the intensity that it has gone full circle and become comical. A few dramatic lines are delivered with so much sincerity that it prompts audience laughter rather than shock. The most famous scene (no spoilers but it involves the aforementioned bunny) falls flat as there seems to be a big build-up but a lacklustre scream from Redknapp means it doesn't have the impact it should.

Although there's a lot to criticise with this play, it is still fairly enjoyable. While it's not quite the intense thriller it sets out to be, there are some surprises. Script wise, the actors aren't given much to work with but the star cast manages well with what they have.

Fatal Attraction is at the Theatre Royal, Glasgow until 23 April.

Photo credit: Tristram Kenton