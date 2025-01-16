BOYS FROM THE BLACKSTUFF Comes to Glasgow This Spring

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following sold out seasons at Liverpool’s Royal Court and The National Theatre, and in London’s West End at the Garrick Theatre, James Graham’s adaptation of Alan Bleasdale’s Boys from the Blackstuff will have its Scottish premiere at the Theatre Royal, Glasgow this spring from Tuesday 11 – Saturday 15 March.

‘80s Liverpool. Chrissie, Loggo, George, Dixie and Yosser are used to hard work and providing for their families. But there is no work and there is no money. What are they supposed to do? Work harder, work longer, buy cheaper, spend less? They just need a chance. Life is tough but the lads can play the game. Find the jobs, avoid the ‘sniffers' and see if you can have a laugh along the way.

George Caple (Doctor Who/BBC) plays Chrissie, Jurell Carter (Emmerdale/ITV) plays Loggo, Jay Johnson (Adolescence/Netflix) takes on the role of Yosser, Ged McKenna (Hollyoaks) plays George and Mark Womack (The Responder/BBC) is Dixie. Reiss Barber plays Snowy, Amber Blease plays Angie, Kyle Harrison-Pope is Kevin, Sean Kingsley is Malloy, Jamie Peacock is Moss, and Sian Polhill-Thomas plays Ms Sutcliffe. They are joined by Graham Elwell, Elliot Kingsley and Victoria Oxley.

James Graham’s powerful adaptation of Alan Bleasdale’s BAFTA award-winning television drama directed by Kate Wasserberg has picked up rave reviews since it premiered at Liverpool’s Royal Court in September 2023.

James Graham says, "Alan Bleasdale's masterpiece is, a story proudly forged in the humour and voice of Liverpool, and it was a real honour and a thrill to open it to packed houses there last year, before bringing our show to London and the West End.

But Boys From the Blackstuff remains a story of national significance, with a lasting impact on British culture.Taking it on the road, to communities around the country, feels like the most important thing we could be doing next with our story.I'm delighted by the support and belief from Bill Kenwright Ltd, and Liverpool’s Royal Court that birthed it."

Alan Bleasdale says:

“I never expected Boys from the Blackstuff to be quite the sell-out sensation it has become at Liverpool’s Royal Court, at The National Theatre and then in London’s West End.

What I always hoped was that the rest of the country might have a chance to see this magnificent adaptation by James Graham. Now, that has been made possible by Bill Kenwright Ltd who have staged my theatre work since Are You Lonesome Tonight over forty years ago!

James Graham topped this year’s Stage 100 in the number 1 spot. His play Dear England (National Theatre and West End), a portrait of England footballer and team manager Gareth Southgate starring Joseph Fiennes, was nominated for nine Olivier Awards and the BBC has commissioned a four-part drama by Graham based on his play. His latest play, Punch, premiered at Nottingham Playhouse in May and his revised version will premiere at The Young Vic in March 2025. It is based on Jacob Dunne’s book Right from Wrong, an unflinching true-life account of how teenager Jacob throws a single punch with fatal consequences and then, when released from prison, meets the parents of his victim. Graham’s other writing includes The Way (BBC), Sherwood (BBC), Best of Enemies (Young Vic and Noel Coward Theatre), Quiz (Chichester’s Minerva Theatre, West End and ITV), Ink (Almeida Theatre, West End, Broadway) and This House (National Theatre).

Alan Bleasdale is a Liverpool-based playwright, screenwriter and writer. His playwrighting work includes Are You Lonesome Tonight?, Down the Dock Road, Having a Ball, It’s a Madhouse and No More Sitting on the Old School Bench. TV includes Boys from the Blackstuff, Scully, The Monocled Mutineer, G.B.H., Jake’s Progress, Melissa, Oliver Twist and The Sinking of the Laconia. Film includes No Surrender. Alan Bleasdale has also authored two novels and numerous short stories.

Boys from the Blackstuff is directed by Kate Wasserberg (Artistic Director, Theatr Clwyd), with set and costume design by Amy Jane Cook, lighting design by Ian Scott, movement direction by Rachael Nanyonjo, original music and sound design by Dyfan Jones, video design by Jamie Jenkin and fight direction by Rachel Bown-Williams of Rc-Annie Ltd. Associate Director is Tim Welton.

