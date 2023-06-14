Award Winning Book THE MAGIC OF TERRY PRATCHETT Taken To The Stage For Edinburgh Festival Fringe

The Magic of Terry Pratchett is a wonderful journey through the life and work of Sir Terry Pratchett. Based on the award-winning biography by Marc Burrows and fully endorsed by Pratchett's estate, this is a gentle, beautiful and amusing look at the legacy of the world renowned and much loved author

Author, comedian and Terry Pratchett fan, Marc Burrows invites you to come and celebrate the 40th anniversary of the landmark comic fantasy Discworld series with this beautiful tribute.

In 2020, Marc penned the first ever biography of Sir Terry. The book received critical acclaim, won a Locus Award and was embraced by fans. This new, live multimedia show, based on the book, was then created with the full endorsement and support of Narrativia, the company founded to protect and promote the late author's work in association with his estate.

The Magic of Terry Pratchett is a comic lecture in which Burrows explores Pratchett's influences, his rise to fame, impact, and unique life, becoming one of the most beloved storytellers of all time. From the national treasure's days as a school librarian, his time as a trainee journalist to his untimely death in 2015 and in keeping with Pratchett's own style, the show is a gently comic celebration and exploration of his work. It will also seriously examine his death, and the activism he was involved with toward the end of his life surrounding dementia treatment and the right- to-die; an important part of his story and legacy.

In addition to using the framework of the 'The Magic of Terry Pratchett' book, the show will incorporate additional elements of Rob Wilkins' official biography, 'Terry Pratchett: A Life in Footnotes', (A Sunday Times Bestseller) as well as licensed media.

Sir Terry Pratchett OBE is one of the world's most widely read authors. Conventions dedicated to his work are held globally every year. His works have been translated into 40 different languages, sold 100 million copies and have been performed on stage on seven continents. John Lloyd was right when he said, "of all of the dead authors in the world, Terry Pratchett is the most alive". Pratchett's short story 'The Abominable Snow Baby' was adapted by Channel 4 as a Christmas Day animation in 2021. Sky released a feature film adaptation of his Carnegie Award winning book 'The Amazing Maurice' in cinemas in 2022, and 'Good Omens', a TV series based on the book Pratchett wrote with Neil Gaiman, will have a second Amazon Prime season in the autumn.

Marc Burrows often writes on culture and social issues for The Guardian, New Statesman, Big Issue and Independent and his Edinburgh Fringe shows include 'The Ten Best Songs of All Time' and 'Mind Your Head'. Marc's second book, The London Boys: David Bowie, Marc Bolan and the 60s Teenage Dream was published to considerable acclaim in 2022 and is in the early stages of adaptation into a feature-length documentary.

Each performance of The Magic of Terry Pratchett will be followed by a bonus separate interactive show, The Magic of Terry Pratchett: The Footnotes, featuring a Q&A, readings from rare Pratchett work and interviews with special guests, including friends and colleagues of Sir Terry and Discworld fans from across the Fringe and beyond. Both of these are a must-see for any Pratchett fan.

The Magic of Terry Pratchett will be performed at 5.30pm in Gilded Balloon Teviot (Dining Room) from 2nd - 28th August (Not 14th)