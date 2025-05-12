Aussie Vocalist Amelie Peters Will Make EdFringe Debut

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



One of Adelaide's most sought after vocal coaches, award-winning performer, songwriter and vocalist Amelie Peters will make her Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut Sink or SING!, 21:20 at Gilded Balloon's Patter House, 30 Jul - 24 Aug.

Laugh, vibe, and maybe even sing your heart out as Amelie spills vocal secrets and relatable life lessons in a show that makes everyone the star. Whether you're in your hot mess era or just here for a good time, this is your sign to let loose and live your main character moment. The question is: will you sink... or SING!?

Amelie Peters is a classically trained vocalist and cabaret artist. A graduate of the Elder Conservatorium of Music Adelaide, she has performed with the State Opera of South Australia and toured internationally, including being invited to perform at New York's Soho Playhouse.

Amelie's versatile music background, performance experience and international networks makes her one of the most sought out music industry professionals in Adelaide.

Sink or SING! is Amelie's second solo cabaret. The show features original songs that cover engaging and relatable topics, designed to get everyone singing.

Amelie makes her Edinburgh debut with the show after successful runs at Adelaide's Cabaret Fringe Festival and Gluttony at Adelaide Fringe. Sink or SING! will run in the Bothie at Gilded Balloon's Patter House at 21:20, 30 July to 24 August.

Comments