An Tobar And Mull Theatre Announces Its First Ever Patrons

Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte in Bridgerton) and Nicky Spence, the Scottish Tenor currently presenting Anyone can Sing on Sky Arts have today been announced as the first ever patrons for the Isle of Mull based venues An Tobar and Mull Theatre.

Chief Executive & Artistic Director, Rebecca Atkinson-Lord, said: "I am delighted to welcome Golda and Nicky as patrons of An Tobar and Mull Theatre. They are both trailblazers making a huge contribution to their artform and the wider cultural ecology and it is an honour to have them advocating for the work we make here on Mull."

Alex Stevens, Chair of An Tobar and Mull Theatre said: "I believe Nicky and Golda will be fabulous patrons for An Tobar and Mull Theatre. Nicky is at the top of his professional game whilst Golda's impeccable TV and theatre career will make her the talk of the Tobermory Ton. I'm very happy to welcome them both."

Golda Rosheuvel is a Guyanese-British actress and singer. Born in Guyana to a Guyanese father and an English mother, she moved to the UK when she was five. Her notable theatre roles include Serena in Porgy and Bess at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, Mercutio in Romeo and Juliet at Shakespeare's Globe and, a female Othello in Othello at the Liverpool Everyman. She plays Queen Charlotte in the Netflix period drama Bridgerton produced by Shonda Rhimes and was Shadout Mapes in Denis Villeneuve's Dune (Warner Bros). Golda has holidayed on Mull since she was a child and is proud to join An Tobar and Mull Theatre as patron.

Golda Rosheuvel said: "The need to connect local storytelling with the wider world is the strength of this amazing theatre. I am proud to join An Tobar and Mull Theatre as patron and to support its continuing journey of historic storytelling."

An artist of great integrity, Nicky Spence's unique skills as a singing actor and the rare honesty in his musicianship have earned him a place at the top of the music profession. The summer of 2021 saw Nicky return to the Glyndebourne Festival Opera as Tichon in Damiano Michieletto's production of Káťa Kabanová, conducted by the Festival's Music Director Robin Ticciati.

Nicky made his role debut as Siegmund in a new production of Die Walküre for the English National Opera directed by Richard Jones and conducted by Martyn Brabbins. He will also return to the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden as Laca in Claus Guth's new production of Jenůfa conducted by Henrik Nánási. Future seasons see Nicky return to La Monnaie, L'Opéra national de Paris and the Metropolitan Opera. Nicky gives recitals internationally, appears in concert extensively and records prolifically. Upcoming recital appearances include Wigmore Hall, La Monnaie, the Janáček Brno International Festival and the Two Moors Festival. In 2020 he won the BBC Music Magazine Vocal Award and Gramophone's Solo Vocal Award for his critically acclaimed recording of Janáček's The Diary of One who Disappeared.

In 2022, he won the BBC Music Magazine "Personality of the Year" Award, the organisers declaring him as a "true force of good".

Nicky Spence added: "Being from rural Scotland myself, being part of the magic at An Tobar and Mull Theatre is a real privilege. The work they do in complementing the idyllic surroundings with homegrown, provocative and thoughtful offerings is astounding."