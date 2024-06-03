Abby Wambaugh Makes Edinburgh Fringe Debut In THE FIRST 3 MINUTES OF 17 SHOWS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Abby awoke in hospital after a late miscarriage and, high on anaesthesia, decided to become a comedian. In this silly, goofy, heartfelt show Abby Wambaugh (Funny Women Finalist and co-host of Help Hole podcast alongside Sofie Hagen) presents her best 17 ideas for her highly anticipated debut hour, including potential hits like Old Man Learns Parkour and a very long impression of the number nine.

The first 3 minutes of 17 shows sees Abby Wambaugh playfully exploring her talent for a wide range of comedy styles in this one-person variety show. Abby's sharp, inventive and engaging performance blends personal storytelling, classic stand-up, absurd impressions and joyful audience interaction to tackle the nuances of gender identity, parenting and loss. Her warmth and vulnerability create genuine connection with the audience as she hilariously demonstrates the value in starting something, whether you finish or...

Abby Wambaugh is a non-binary American comedian, writer and improviser who lives in Copenhagen and regularly performs in the UK. Having made the finals of the 2021 Funny Women Awards, Abby has appeared as tour support for Sofie Hagen, been shortlisted for the 2022 BBC New Comedy Awards and selected for the Pleasance Comedy Reserve 2023.

Abby created and co-hosts the popular podcast, Help Hole alongside Sofie Hagen and co-hosts one of the top podcasts about life in Denmark, Coping in Copenhagen . Abby has also appeared on BBC's The Art's Hour International Comedy Show, BBC's Comedians Vs. The News, Only Fans LMAOF comedy show, One Bad Mother and Drunk Women Solving Crime.

Abby has a BA in Humour and Social Change. She was an Autumn 2021 Resident of St. Nells Humor Writing Residency (run by New Yorker cartoonist and comedian Emily Flake), and won the 2020 and 2022 Nordvest Improv Festival Maestro competitions.

'Enjoyably dry sense of humour, reminiscent of Hannah Gadsby or Tig Notaro. Tackles what could be a thorny, complex subject with grace, underplayed charm and some great jokes.' - Steve Bennett, Chortle

Abby Wambaugh: The First 3 Minutes Of 17 Shows comes to Pleasance Courtyard as part of the Edinburgh Fringe, 31st July - 26th August 2024 (except 12th August)

Comments