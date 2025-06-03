AI-Driven Theatre Experiment ROBOTALES Comes to Edinburgh Fringe 2025

The production runs 30 July to 17 August at the Gilded Balloon, Patter House, with performances nightly at 7:40 p.m..
Improbotics will return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with RoboTales, a new interactive theatrical experiment fusing human improvisation with artificial intelligence. The production runs 30 July to 17 August at the Gilded Balloon, Patter House, with performances nightly at 7:40 p.m. (running time: 60 minutes).
A playful take on Choose Your Own Adventure stories, RoboTales features live actors performing alongside A.L.Ex, a humanoid robot directed by real-time audience input. The AI responds to live performance, generating lines, plot twists, and even deepfake visual elements involving consenting audience members. Performers receive surprise prompts through augmented reality glasses, adding an extra layer of unpredictability to the experience.
The show is created by Improbotics, an international collective known for blending cutting-edge AI and improvisational theatre. RoboTales is directed by Dr Piotr Mirowski, a leading AI researcher and co-founder of Improbotics, who also appears in the cast. The company includes scientists, actors, and digital media specialists from the UK, Belgium, Sweden, and Canada.
Performers include Victor Arcturus Estrella Sanchez, Boyd Branch, Sarah Davies, Marco Del Valle, Jillian Ellis, Julie Flower, Jodie Irvine, Kimane Juneau, Holly Mallett, Sapphire Macintosh, Alex Newson, Paul Little, Mike Prior, and Kelsey Yuhara.
The company previously appeared at the Fringe with Artificial Intelligence Improvisation in 2023 and 2024, earning five-star reviews and praise for their innovative approach.
Venue: Gilded Balloon, Patter House, 3 Chambers Street, Edinburgh EH1 1HT
Dates: 30 July – 17 August 2025
Time: 7:40–8:40 p.m.
Age guidance: 12+ (contains swearing and audience participation)
Previews (30 July – 1 August): £10
Main run (selected dates): £13–£14.50 (£12–£13.50 concessions)
gildedballoon.co.uk | 0131 622 6552
Etcetera Theatre, 265 Camden High Street, London NW1 7BU
Dates: 4–6 July at 9:00 p.m.
Tickets: £16.85
etceteratheatrecamden.com | 020 7482 4857
