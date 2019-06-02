AGATHA IS MISSING Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

Agatha Christie is missing and barmy ace detective, Miss Clarissa Marbles, needs your help in solving the crime. Was it the cook, the husband, the secret admirer . . . or you? Everyone is a suspect in this fun-filled murder mystery. If you have a criminal record or any skeletons in your closet, she'll find out. And of course don't hesitate to inform on your neighbours. The audience votes on the best solution to this rollicking whodunit and a lovely prize will be awarded to the winner!

Prudence Wright Holmes is an actor and writer. She had featured roles in the films Sister Act I and II with Whoopi Goldberg, The Exorcist II with Richard Burton, Kingpin with Woody Harrelson, In Dreams with Annette Bening and the upcoming films My Own Love Song with Renee Zellweger, After.Life with Liam Neeson, Boardwalk Empire with Steve Buscemi directed by Martin Scorcese, and God's Pocket with Philip Seymour Hoffman.



She has appeared on Broadway with Meryl Streep in Happy End, with Maggie Smith in Lettuce and Lovage, with George C. Scott in Inherit the Wind, and most recently in the Tony Award-winning musical The Light in the Piazza at Lincoln Center and on the first National Tour.



Off-Broadway, she was in the original casts of Godspell and Sister Mary Ignatius Explains it All For You. She has performed at many regional theatres and on numerous prime-time television shows.



Prudence is the author of the books Voices of Thinking Jewish Women and Monologue Mastery. She also wrote the plays Wannabes, Mrs. Lincoln's Dressmaker, Call Me William: The Life and Loves of Willa Cather, Sister Girl, Bexley OH!, and Beat Chick with Joanne Joseph.

Edinburgh Fringe Theatre

https://gildedballoon.co.uk







