A New Radio Piece Accompanying OVER LUNAN is Released

Taking place between 9 and 19 September, Over Lunan is an extraordinary promenade performance in the dunes of Lunan Bay in Angus, Scotland, commissioned by Hospitalfield and Arbroath 2020+1 and created by Angus Farquhar of Aproxima Arts - as darkness falls, audience members become immersed in one of Scotland's most stunning coastal locations; in an unusual work that draws on the fragility of the natural world and ancient flood mythologies.

Over Lunan Team has announced it is releasing a new radio piece, also called Over Lunan, which is an accompanying piece of work to the live event in the dunes. It will broadcast for the first time on Radio North Angus on 6 Sept at 8am and then on 8 Sept at 12.15pm, also on Resonance FM on 10 Sept at 8pm and 13 Sept at 10am and on Resonance Extra on 10 Sept at 8pm.

Both the live event and the radio piece, Over Lunan sheds light on some of the hidden connections between Lunan and places far afield, in both time and space.

The production of the radio piece is supported by Creative Scotland.