Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Sarasota Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Sarasota Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)

Jonah McKinley - URINETOWN - Venice Theatre

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Stevie Romero - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Rise Above Performing Arts

Best Actor in a Play (professional)

Todd Licea - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Florida Studio Theatre

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)

Belle Babcock - URINETOWN - Venice Theatre

Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Austyn Acker - ADDAMS FAMILY - Rise Above Performing Arts

Best Actress in a Play (professional)

Ashton Heyl - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Florida Studio Theatre

Best Musical (non-professional)

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Rise Above Performing Arts

Best Musical (professional)

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Rise Above Performing Arts

Best Play (non-professional)

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Venice Theatre

Best Play (professional)

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Florida Studio Theatre

Theater of the Year

Rise Above Performing Arts

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city.





