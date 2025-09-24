Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Reveals Heart & Soul Philanthropy Honoree Doris Johnson

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe's 26th anniversary fall gala, “Hitsville USA – Celebrating Motown,” the arts organization will celebrate the sensational music produced by the groundbreaking music label. The event will feature retro décor and performances by favorite WBTT artists, accompanied by a sizzling live band.

The gala will take place on Saturday, November 15, 6-10 p.m. at The Ora Sarasota (578 McIntosh Rd., Sarasota). A delectable meal will be created especially for WBTT and its guests by Michael's On East Catering.



During the event, longtime supporter and current board chair Doris Johnson will be recognized as WBTT's Heart & Soul Philanthropy honoree. Johnson first became involved with WBTT when she attended a summer show in 2012 and then became a season subscriber; she has been a devoted supporter of WBTT ever since. Johnson served as the chair of WBTT's successful Heart & Soul capital campaign, which raised $8.7 million to renovate the organization's campus and buildings, and then became WBTT's board chair in 2020.

“Our fall gala has become one of the hottest tickets in town and we are dedicated to making sure we keep the event vibrant, fun and meaningful each and every year,” said WBTT Executive Director Julie Leach. “We are thrilled to recognize Doris's significant contributions to our success while supporting the mission and work of WBTT.”

Some of the artists who will perform during the gala include Brian L. Boyd, Jazzmin Carson, Chris Eisenberg, Delores McKenzie, Raleigh Mosely II, Leon S. Pitts II, Maicy Powell, Sheldon Rhoden and Stephanie Zander. The live band will be led by Etienne “EJ” Porter, Music Director and drums, with Alan Robinson, piano, Brandon McCrea, guitar, and Zacchur Porter, keys. Guests can expect to hear hits by renowned Motown superstars including Marvin Gaye, Tammie Terrell, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, The Supremes, The Four Tops, The Jackson 5 and more.

Co-chairs are Carolyn Anderson and Nancy Flanagan. Presenting Sponsors are Dona and Sam Scott, Ali and Gloria Bahaj, Sheila Jellison, Lee and Lydia Rainer, Community Foundation of Sarasota County, and Gulf Coast Community Foundation..

This event is sold out. To learn more about WBTT and its 2025-2026 season of shows, visit westcoastblacktheatre.org.