Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WBTT Presents First 2023 Young Artist Program Showcase, Featuring Brentney J

The performance is on April 23, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Apr. 11, 2023  

WBTT Presents First 2023 Young Artist Program Showcase, Featuring Brentney J

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe will present the tenth year of its annual Young Artist Program, through which Troupe members can showcase their talents with self-produced, one-person shows. WBTT's first Young Artist Program showcase of the 2022-2023 season will feature frequent WBTT performer Brentney J., as she presents "Memoirs of a Peach" on April 23, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Brentney J. Stephens (stage name Brentney J.) is a native of Metro-Atlanta. She earned her B.S. in Chemistry from Bethune-Cookman University and a Master's degree in Public Health from Georgia State University. Although she was a "late bloomer" with her dance training, starting at the age of 14, for the past 18 years she has been blessed with a community of dancers, choreographers, and industry mentors who have invested resources in her.

Brentney J. began working with WBTT in 2016, making her debut in "Black Nativity." Since then, she has been seen in productions including "In the Heights," "Amen Corner," "Raisin," "Broadway In Black" and "Guys and Dolls." She has been a part of WBTT's education touring company, "Jazzlinks," for five years. She recently performed an aerial act on lyra during WBTT's fall fundraising gala.

Some of Brentney J.'s dance accomplishments include: HBO's "Bessie," the biopic of Bessie Smith; "Bolden," the biopic of Billy Bolden; "Real Housewives of Atlanta"; "Atlanta Plastic"; BET's "Sunday's Best"; "Ain't Misbehavin"; and "Chicago the Musical." Her value in community has led her to create a nonprofit performing arts education company, called M.A.D. Music Acting Dance, Inc., which she runs with her fiancé and WBTT favorite Brian L. Boyd.

Her Young Artist Program showcase, "Memoirs of a Peach," is a creative collaboration of community networking, performing arts training, dance, and choreography. Patrons will be met in the lobby with vendors of Black-owned businesses in the Sarasota-Manatee area in hopes of building community support for a strong network of artists, consumers and businesses.
Through her dance/choreography showcase, the audience will learn more about Brentney J. as a creative, an intellectual, and person. WBTT favorites such as Brian L. Boyd, Ariel Blue, Derric Gobourne Jr., and Leon S. Pitts II will also be featured as well as special guest dancers from Platinum Superstar Dance Factory, based out of Palmetto, Fla. - Brentney J. has been training these dancers through M.A.D. for the past year.

The second Young Artist Program showcase of the year will feature Raleigh Mosely II - who recently wowed WBTT audiences portraying Jimmy "Thunder" Early in the sold-out run of "Dreamgirls" - as he presents "titanium: a soul experience" on May 21-22, 2023.

WBTT's Young Artist Program, part of its education programming, was created to support, develop and showcase the talents of young, aspiring artists of color. The Young Artist Program offers company members the opportunity to develop and present an original production. All proceeds from the show are given to the presenting artist to be used to further their artistic and professional development.

"My main purpose, my calling, in founding WBTT was to mentor and help develop the creative talents of aspiring artists like Brentney J.," said WBTT Founder and Artistic Director Nate Jacobs, who assists the performers in developing and directing their presentations. "In the years she has been involved with WBTT, Brentney has distinguished herself as a multi-talented artist who works incredibly hard, is determined to make it in the entertainment industry, and - like me - has aspirations of helping other young artists of color to achieve their dreams as well."

Since its inception, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe has mentored and inspired many young artists through their participation in the company's productions and, more recently, Stage of Discovery and other youth training opportunities. Many of the aspiring professional artists trained in the organization's performing arts program have gone on to work with regional and national companies and even achieved major-label success.

Young Artist Program showcases take place in The Donelly Theatre at WBTT (1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota) at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 general admission; sponsor tickets, which include reserved preferred seating and playbill recognition, are $100 (prices include ticket fees). Call the Box Office at 941-366-1505 or purchase tickets online at Click Here.

Photo Credit: Sorcha Augustine




Cast Announced For MAN OF LA MANCHA at Asolo Rep Photo
Cast Announced For MAN OF LA MANCHA at Asolo Rep
Asolo Repertory Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for the final show in its 64th season, MAN OF LA MANCHA. Peter Rothstein returns to direct this reimagined musical which was written by Dale Wasserman, with music by Mitch Leigh and lyrics by Joe Darion.
Sarasota Art Museum and Hermitage Artist Retreat Present Collaborative Exhibitions To Spot Photo
Sarasota Art Museum and Hermitage Artist Retreat Present Collaborative Exhibitions To Spotlight Renowned Hermitage Alumni In 2024
Sarasota Art Museum of Ringling College of Art and Design and the Hermitage Artist Retreat have announced an expansion of their existing collaboration that will culminate with two full-scale art exhibitions at Sarasota Art Museum in the spring of 2024.
FST Announces Winners of Annual Youth Playwriting Competition Photo
FST Announces Winners of Annual Youth Playwriting Competition
Florida Studio Theatre has announced the winning plays of this year's annual youth playwriting competition. Now in its 32nd year, FST's WRITE A PLAY program is an arts-in-education initiative, providing students with the example, the inspiration, and the skills to write their own original plays.
Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota Closes its 27th Season With Violins and Violas Photo
Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota Closes its 27th Season With Violins and Violas
Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota presents its final two programs of the 2022-23 season in May: Vivaldi and Mendelssohn, 7:30 pm on May 9 at Sarasota Opera House, featuring four young concertmasters; and Viola Royale, with brothers Paul and Steven Laraia, 4:00 pm on May 14 at First Presbyterian Church.

More Hot Stories For You


Cast Announced For MAN OF LA MANCHA at Asolo RepCast Announced For MAN OF LA MANCHA at Asolo Rep
April 7, 2023

Asolo Repertory Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for the final show in its 64th season, MAN OF LA MANCHA. Peter Rothstein returns to direct this reimagined musical which was written by Dale Wasserman, with music by Mitch Leigh and lyrics by Joe Darion.
Sarasota Art Museum and Hermitage Artist Retreat Present Collaborative Exhibitions To Spotlight Renowned Hermitage Alumni In 2024Sarasota Art Museum and Hermitage Artist Retreat Present Collaborative Exhibitions To Spotlight Renowned Hermitage Alumni In 2024
April 6, 2023

Sarasota Art Museum of Ringling College of Art and Design and the Hermitage Artist Retreat have announced an expansion of their existing collaboration that will culminate with two full-scale art exhibitions at Sarasota Art Museum in the spring of 2024.
FST Announces Winners of Annual Youth Playwriting CompetitionFST Announces Winners of Annual Youth Playwriting Competition
April 6, 2023

Florida Studio Theatre has announced the winning plays of this year's annual youth playwriting competition. Now in its 32nd year, FST's WRITE A PLAY program is an arts-in-education initiative, providing students with the example, the inspiration, and the skills to write their own original plays.
Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota Closes its 27th Season With Violins and ViolasArtist Series Concerts of Sarasota Closes its 27th Season With Violins and Violas
April 4, 2023

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota presents its final two programs of the 2022-23 season in May: Vivaldi and Mendelssohn, 7:30 pm on May 9 at Sarasota Opera House, featuring four young concertmasters; and Viola Royale, with brothers Paul and Steven Laraia, 4:00 pm on May 14 at First Presbyterian Church.
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Closes 2022-2023 Season With BIG SEXY: The Fats Waller RevueWestcoast Black Theatre Troupe Closes 2022-2023 Season With BIG SEXY: The Fats Waller Revue
April 4, 2023

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe will conclude its 2022-2023 “American Dreams” theatre season with the world-premiere musical revue, “Big Sexy: The Fats Waller Revue.”
share