Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Sarasota Awards; First Stats Announced!
This year's regional awards include in-person and streaming categories.
Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Sarasota Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Check out the current standings below!
Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.
Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!Here are the current standings for Sarasota:
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Josh Rhodes - STAND BACK SARASOTA - Asolo Rep 51%
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
David Walker - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Dingbat Theatre Project 60%
Brian F. Finnerty - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Dingbat Theatre Project 40%
Best Direction Of A Musical
Josh Rhodes - STAND BACK SARASOTA - Asolo Rep 38%
Luke Manual McFatrich - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Dingbat Theatre Project 33%
Brian F. Finnerty - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Dingbat Theatre Project 29%
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ethan Fhurmeister - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Rise Above Performing Arts 83%
Ethan Vail - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Dingbat Theatre Project 17%
Best Musical
HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Dingbat Theatre Project 51%
STAND BACK SARASOTA - Asolo Rep 49%
Best Performer In A Musical
Isabella Yoder - CARRIE - Rise Above Performing Arts 67%
Cory Woomert - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Dingbat Theatre Project 9%
Alyssa Goudy - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Dingbat Theatre Project 7%
Best Production Of The Year (In Person)
ALL SHOOK UP - Rise Above Performing Arts 72%
STAND BACK SARASOTA - Asolo Rep 13%
HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Dingbat Theatre Project 10%
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Federico Hradek - ALL SHOOK UP - Rise Above Performing Arts 49%
Bridget Marsh - CARRIE - Rise Above Performing Arts 34%
Brian F. Finnerty - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Dingbat Theatre Project 8%