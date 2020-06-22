Van Wezel Announces Two New Shows For The 2020-2021 Season

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall has just announced two additional performances for the 2020-2021 Season. Single tickets for these performances go on sale Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10 a.m.

Newly announced performances include:

Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock and Roll Part IV - Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 8 p.m. (Tickets $24.50-$82)

Jay Leno - Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 7 p.m. (Tickets $37-$117)

With a cast consisting of incredible rock and roll singers and stars from Broadway's greatest rock musicals, Neil Berg returns by popular demand to share more of the 50-year history of the music that changed the world forever! From the progenitors of rock and roll in the 1940s, through the glory years of the '50s, '60s, and '70s, up until MTV in the early '80s, Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock & Roll features groundbreaking music with tributes to iconic rock stars, groups and genres.

Jay Leno, known as the "hardest working man in show business," is an admired stand-up comedian, best-selling children's book author and acclaimed TV late night show host. As a pioneering car builder and mechanic, he currently produces and hosts the CNBC Television series, Jay Leno's Garage. He held the #1-rating for late night television for two decades with The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, and is also a philanthropist, corporate speaker and voice-over artist.

Subscription packages and several single ticket shows are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Related Articles Shows View More Sarasota Stories

More Hot Stories For You