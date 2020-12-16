VIDEO: Asolo Rep Unveils Terrace Stage

Asolo Rep has released a new video featuring Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards unveiling the venue's newly constructed Terrace Stage. This is a new outdoor venue built on the front steps of the theatre, which will allow us the company to produce safe, socially distanced productions during these unusual times.

The first production is an original holiday concert starring Broadway's Ann Morrison (OBC Merrily We Roll Along), as well as Peter Amster, Matthew McGee, Jenny Kim-Godfrey and Eileen B. Lymus. It is being co-directed by Michael Donald Edwards and associate artistic director Celine Rosenthal.

Check out the video below!