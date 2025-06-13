Three-Year Grant From The Community Foundation Of Sarasota County Supports Mission Of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe (WBTT) was recently honored that the Community Foundation of Sarasota County expressed its commitment to WBTT's mission by awarding a significant three-year grant. The total investment is $150,000, to be distributed over three years, in support of WBTT's theatre seasons, education programs and special events.

In addition to WBTT's next three theatre seasons, the grant will support the following in program years 2025-2027: the free Stage of Discovery summer camp and other education programs, the annual Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., WBTT's fundraisers – the Fall Gala and April Fête, and the Juneteenth Arts Festival.

“Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe is a dynamic, inspirational and influential organization that brings audiences together and lifts up youth through its educational programming,” said Kirsten Russell, the Community Foundation's vice president of community impact. “This long-term grant is intended to help the theater sustain its work in the coming years and reflects the foundation's deep commitment to the troupe's values and mission.”

"This multi-year commitment serves as important affirmation of our work throughout the community, which ensures greater diversity in professional theatre offerings, training and performance opportunities for rising artists of color, and education outreach programs for students and adults,” added WBTT Executive Director Julie Leach. “Many thanks to the Community Foundation of Sarasota County for its ongoing generous support of our work and artistry.”

