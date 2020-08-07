Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Announces Schedule Changes

Article Pixel

TERRY FATOR: IT STARTS TONIGHT and The Temptations and the Four Tops’ have both been rescheduled.

Aug. 7, 2020  
The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Announces Schedule Changes

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall has announced the following updates to the 2020-2021 season due to touring schedule changes:

Terry Fator: It Starts Tonight on January 16, 2021 has been rescheduled within the same season to April 2, 2021.

The Temptations and The Four Tops' performance on January 26, 2021 has been rescheduled to December 2, 2021.

The Van Wezel's Box Office will be following up with patrons directly affected by these changes.

Patrons who wish to attend the rescheduled performances should keep their tickets, which will be honored for the future performance dates. Patrons who will not be able to attend the rescheduled performances have the opportunity to donate their ticket or receive a refund. Their generous donation will enable the Hall to deliver on world class entertainment, bring arts integrated learning to children, families and educators, and invest in the power of the human spirit.

Future updates can be obtained from the Van Wezel's website and social media accounts:

www.VanWezel.org

https://www.facebook.com/VANWEZELPAH/

https://twitter.com/vanwezel

https://www.instagram.com/vanwezelpah/


Related Articles View More Sarasota Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Follow Our Student Blog Instagram Account!
  • Birdland Jazz Club Brings Concert Series To BroadwayWorld Events: Max Von Essen, Jessica Vosk, Kate Rockwell, Telly Leung, & More Announced!
  • Modified Salzburg Festival is Officially Underway, Running Through August 30
  • Plácido Domingo Honored with Austrian Music Theater Prize