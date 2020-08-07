The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Announces Schedule Changes

TERRY FATOR: IT STARTS TONIGHT and The Temptations and the Four Tops’ have both been rescheduled.

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall has announced the following updates to the 2020-2021 season due to touring schedule changes:

Terry Fator: It Starts Tonight on January 16, 2021 has been rescheduled within the same season to April 2, 2021.

The Temptations and The Four Tops' performance on January 26, 2021 has been rescheduled to December 2, 2021.

The Van Wezel's Box Office will be following up with patrons directly affected by these changes.

Patrons who wish to attend the rescheduled performances should keep their tickets, which will be honored for the future performance dates. Patrons who will not be able to attend the rescheduled performances have the opportunity to donate their ticket or receive a refund. Their generous donation will enable the Hall to deliver on world class entertainment, bring arts integrated learning to children, families and educators, and invest in the power of the human spirit.

