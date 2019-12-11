The Naked Magicians Make Their Sarasota Debut Following Las Vegas Residency

The Naked Magicians return to the U.S. and make their Sarasota debut on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 8 p.m. following their smash hit 2019 residency at MGM Grand, Las Vegas. Starring Mike Tyler and Christopher Wayne, two of Australia's most famous magicians, the duo will forego top hats and capes for full frontal illusions complete with magic, muscles and endless laughs. Perfect for date night or the ultimate "Girls Night Out," The Naked Magicians have performed - and undressed - for millions of fans in more than 250 cities and seven countries.

"Good magicians don't need sleeves and great magicians don't need pants," says Tyler. "When we say 'abracadabra,' the audience isn't always looking at our hands."

The buff bros went from best friends to partners in prestidigitation following several boisterous audience members asking them to make their clothes disappear. "It's kind of crazy because magic is the second-oldest profession ever and we couldn't believe that no one had combined the two things that everyone loves - magic and nudity," says Wayne.

The broad-shouldered Wayne is the first Australian magician in TV history to have his own TV series (More Than Magic). The sporty tan lines and incredible physique seen on stage hint at Tyler's Speedo-wearing days when he swam competitively at the Australian National Championships and Pan Pacific Games before becoming a professional magician.

"Being on stage doing magic without relying on pockets or sleeves does add that extra challenge and ups our game," Wayne says.

For more information go to www.nakedmagicians.com and follow The Naked Magicians online on Facebook (@sleevesuppantsdown), Twitter @NakedMagicians and Instagram @thenakedmagicians.

Tickets are $22-$82. Purchase at www.VanWezel.org, the Box Office or by calling (941) 953-3368. Groups of 10 or more should contact (941) 363-2025. This show is part of the Herald-Tribune Media Group Comedy Series. Pre-show dining is available at Mattison's at the Van Wezel located in the theater and can be reserved at www.VanWezel.org or through the Box Office.





