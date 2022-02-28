Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE Returns to the Van Wezel

The event is on Tuesday, March 29 at 8 p.m.

Feb. 28, 2022  

The Van Wezel will play host to The Price is Right Live stage show on Tuesday, March 29 at 8 p.m., joined by actor, television personality, and game show host Mark Walberg.

The Price Is Right Live is a sellout interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to "Come On Down" and play classic games made famous by the iconic network television show, The Price is Right. Contestants can win cash, sought-after appliances, epic vacations and, of course, a brand-new car by playing favorites like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and the fantastic Showcase!

Showing to sold-out audiences for more a decade and counting, The Price Is Right Live has given away over 12 million dollars in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America.

The Price is Right remains network television's #1 daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history. As a beloved piece of American pop culture, Price and its games are cherished by generations of viewers. This live travelling stage show version offers fans the chance to make dreams come true and relive feelings of nostalgia, while experiencing the same thrilling excitement of winning big, up close, locally and in-person.

Tickets are $42-$57 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Groups of 10 or more should contact 941-263-6726. Pre-show dining is available through Mattison's at the Van Wezel which is located inside the theatre. Reservations can be made on VanWezel.org or through the box office.

