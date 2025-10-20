Sarasota Opera Opens 2025 Fall Season With Mozart’s COSI FAN TUTTE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sarasotans strolling down Pineapple Avenue this month will hear the music of Mozart filling the streets outside the Opera House as rehearsals started for Sarasota Opera’s fall opera production, Così fan tutte. There will be only five performances of the fall production, performed at the Sarasota Opera House, Friday, October 31 through Saturday, November 15.

This beloved comic opera, with music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and libretto by Lorenzo Da Ponte, is a masterful blend of humor, disguise, and emotional depth, set to some of Mozart’s most exquisite music. Set in 18th century Naples, Così fan tutte follows two young officers, Ferrando and Guglielmo, who wager with the skeptical philosopher Don Alfonso that their fiancées, sisters Fiordiligi and Dorabella, will remain faithful in their absence. To test their theory, the men disguise themselves and attempt to seduce each other’s beloveds, setting off a chain of comic and evocative events. With the help of the sisters’ clever maid Despina, the ruse deepens, revealing the fragility of trust and the complexity of desire. Though lighthearted in tone, the opera explores deeper themes of fidelity, identity, and emotional vulnerability. Mozart’s music elevates the story with moments of breathtaking beauty, including the famous trio “Soave sia il vento,” which captures the bittersweet tension between hope and heartbreak.

The production is conducted by Victor DeRenzi, with stage direction by Stephanie Sundine, scenic design by David P. Gordon, costumes by Howard Tsvi Kaplan, and live orchestral music by the Sarasota Orchestra. The internationally acclaimed cast of principal artists features Hanna Brammer as Fiordiligi, Olivia Vote as Dorabella, Filippo Fontana as Guglielmo, Luke Norvell as Ferrando, Virginia Mims as Despina, and Jake Stamatis as Don Alfonso. Sung in Italian with English supertitles, Così fan tutte continues Sarasota Opera’s tradition of presenting world-class opera on Florida’s Gulf Coast.