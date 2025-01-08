Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning's Announces 2025 Global Issues Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



2025 marks the 54th anniversary of Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning's (SILL) “Global Issues” series. This hard-hitting series, which runs January 7-March 27, features internationally renowned experts discussing a wide range of domestic and global issues.

This month's lectures feature front-page issues examined by leading speakers, including Bob Bunting, a scientist and CEO of the Climate Adaptation and Mitigation Center, who will describe how our health will be impacted by climate change;

Dr. Wendy Whitman Cobb, professor of strategy and security studies at the School of Advanced Air and Space Studies, who will discuss the ways in which space is increasingly congested, competitive, and contested; and Charles Lane, deputy opinion editor and columnist at The Washington Post, who will review the major issues the new President will need to address.

January lectures:

Tuesday, January 14, and Wednesday, January 15: “The President's Inbox” with Charles Lane. The President of the United States has a very full inbox of domestic problems and international conflicts. Charles Lane will review the major issues the new President will need to address. He will focus on the key foreign policy challenges facing the President. January 14: At First United Methodist Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota; 10:30 a.m.; and Venice Community Center, 326 S Nokomis Ave., Venice; 2:30 p.m. January 15: At Cornerstone Church, 14306 Covenant Way, Lakewood Ranch; 11 a.m.

Thursday, January 16, and Friday, January 17: “Iran: New President, New Policies?” With Mohsen Milani. Dr. Mohsen Milani will discuss how and why a "reformer" Pezeshkian defeated a hardliner rival in Iran's presidential election and how his policies change the Iranian political landscape. Dr. Milani will also explain how he can change Iran's relations with the U.S. even given powerful constituencies strongly against any rapprochement between Tehran and Washington. January 16: At First United Methodist Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota; 10:30 a.m.; and At Cornerstone Church, 14306 Covenant Way, Lakewood Ranch; 5 p.m. January 17: At Venice Community Center, 326 S Nokomis Ave., Venice; 10 a.m.

Tuesday, January 21, and Wednesday 22: “Climate Change and Health: The Cost of Inaction” with Bob Bunting. Bob Bunting will describe how our health will be impacted by climate change. Heat increasingly impacts human health with the spread of infectious diseases and respiratory illness from pollen, harmful algae (red tide) and smoke. All are increasing due to a warming climate. Mental health is impacted by fears of hurricanes and rising sea levels. January 21: At First United Methodist Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota; 10:30 a.m.; and Venice Community Center, 326 S Nokomis Ave., Venice; 2:30 p.m. January 22: At Cornerstone Church, 14306 Covenant Way, Lakewood Ranch; 11 a.m.

Thursday, January 23, and Friday, January 24: “Does the West Have a Future?” with Charles Kupchan. Dr. Charles Kupchan warns that the West faces an acute internal threat from political polarization and ideological extremism plus an acute external threat from a rising China partnering with a belligerent Russia. How should America and its democratic allies get their own houses in order while simultaneously managing the challenges posed by autocratic adversaries? January 23: At First United Methodist Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota; 10:30 a.m.; and At Cornerstone Church, 14306 Covenant Way, Lakewood Ranch; 5 p.m. January 24: At Venice Community Center, 326 S Nokomis Ave., Venice; 10 a.m.

Tuesday, January 28, and Wednesday, January 29: “Space as a Warfighting Domain” with Dr. Wendy Whitman Cobb. Recent developments have led the U.S. to consider space a warfighting domain and create the US Space Force. Dr. Wendy Whitman Cobb will discuss the ways in which space is increasingly congested, competitive, and contested, highlighting the increased role of states like Russia and China and commercial companies like SpaceX. January 28: At First United Methodist Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota; 10:30 a.m.; and Venice Community Center, 326 S Nokomis Ave., Venice; 2:30 p.m. January 29: At Cornerstone Church, 14306 Covenant Way, Lakewood Ranch; 11 a.m.

Thursday, January 30, and Friday. January 31: “Major Challenges for Europe” with Martin Walker. Europe is facing its most difficult complex of challenges since World War II says Martin Walker. Ukraine is reeling under Russian assault: Extreme right politicians are on the march and increasingly prominent in major capitals: The main European economies are stalled with the future of the Atlantic alliance unclear. January 30: At First United Methodist Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota; 10:30 a.m.; and At Cornerstone Church, 14306 Covenant Way, Lakewood Ranch; 5 p.m. January 31: At Venice Community Center, 326 S Nokomis Ave., Venice; 10 a.m.

The lectures are presented on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Sarasota; Tuesdays at 2:30 p.m. and Fridays at 10 a.m. at the Venice Community Center in Venice; and Wednesdays at 11 a.m. and Thursdays at 5 p.m. at the Cornerstone Church in Lakewood Ranch. Lectures will also be available for purchase on video.

The 2025 season also features the popular “Music Mondays” series, which presents performances and lively conversations with renowned and emerging performers, January 6-March 24, on Mondays at 10:30 a.m. at Church of the Palms in Sarasota; and Mondays at 3 p.m. at Venice Presbyterian Church in Venice.

Season subscriptions for the Global Issues series are available for purchase for $110 for 12 sessions. Single-day tickets for all programs are available at the door and are $15. Multiple subscription and flex pack options are also available. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit SillSarasota.org or call 941-365-6404.

