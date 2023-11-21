Sarasota Alliance for Historic Preservation Reveals 2023 'Six to Save' Properties

The Sarasota Alliance for Historic Preservation (SAHP) announced its 2023 “Six to Save'' properties at an event held on November 16 at the Philippi Crest Community Clubhouse in Sarasota. Now in its fourth year, this initiative highlights the urgent need to save historic resources from demolition in Sarasota County. The program was launched in 2020 by Harry Klinkhamer, who was then the chair of the History & Preservation Coalition of Sarasota County, and is now spearheaded by SAHP, in collaboration with the Coalition. Members of the community nominate properties they are concerned about by filling out a nomination form on SAHP’s website. A Six to Save committee then reviews and selects six properties to be spotlighted that year.

“The Six to Save list is a springboard for an education and advocacy effort designed to raise public awareness of the uncertain future for these historic resources. It’s also designed to invite residents and community leaders to be part of a collaborative effort to find alternatives to demolition,” said Erin DiFazio, SAHP’s program director.

She noted that the program has been instrumental in raising awareness and has aided in the progress toward preservation of multiple properties, including the Snook Haven House, the South Gate Community Center, Herald Square, and the Caples mansion.

DiFazio explained that the 2023 properties were selected based on “the urgency of impending threat, coupled with the significance of the resource.”

At the event, SAHP leaders presented a contribution of $250 toward the restoration of the Phillippi Crest Community Clubhouse to board chair Joel Palombo. They also recognized Jesse White of Architectural Salvage board for his generous offer to donate salvaged lumber and materials for restoration, and to the photographer Brian Jones who donated his photography services to capture each of the six properties chosen for the 2023 Six to Save list. Lorrie Muldowney, the president of SAHP, invited Marty Hylton, president of Architecture Sarasota, to speak briefly about their new program “Moderns that Matter” and talked about the importance of this advocacy work.

The 2023 Six to Save (See attached brochure for information about each property)

Hotel Venice, 200 Nassau Street, N., Venice

Colson Hotel For Negroes, 1425 8th Street, Sarasota

Waldman Building, 533-539 S. Washington Blvd., Sarasota

13 Main, 13 Main Street, Osprey

McAlpin Home, 1530 Cross St., Sarasota

I.M. Pei dorms at New College of Florida

The 2023 Six to Save committee members are: Harry Klinkhamer (manager of Historical Resources for the City of Venice); Dave Baber (SAHP vice-president); Kara Scott (SAHP board member); Erin DiFazio (program director, SAHP); Kittie Kelly, board member of the Central Cocoanut National Historic District Neighborhood Association; Frank Wright, president, Venice Area Historical Society; and Greg Dickinson, president, Historical Society of Sarasota County.

Photo Credit: Hugh Devlin