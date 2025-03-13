Review: FUN HOME at Sarasota Players

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sarasota Players has provided audiences with a thought-provoking musical with their recent production of "Fun Home," the Tony Award-winning musical that brings Alison Bechdel's poignant graphic memoir to life. This innovative and emotionally resonant show, which first premiered on Broadway in 2015, has left a profound impact on patrons, showcasing both the depth of its storytelling and the remarkable talent of its cast and crew.



"Fun Home" revolves around Alison Bechdel (AJ Trinci), a young woman navigating her identity as a lesbian and coming to terms with her past. The narrative unfolds in a non-linear fashion as we witness Alison’s childhood memories in her family’s funeral home, affectionately dubbed the “Fun Home.” The story is centered around three distinct stages of Alison's life: her childhood, her college years, and her present self as a graphic artist. Throughout the musical, themes of acceptance, family dynamics, and the complexities of sexuality are explored, culminating in Alison’s journey of self-discovery and her relationship with her father, Bruce (Tim Spradlin), who harbors his own struggles.



The show artfully juxtaposes the joyful moments of Alison's upbringing with the somber realities of her father's hidden life, creating a rich tapestry of emotions that resonate deeply with audience members. The narrative's poignant exploration of love, loss, and identity is treated with dignity and sensitivity, making it a powerful theatrical experience.



Under the skilled direction of Scott Keys, the chemistry among the cast members is undeniable. The performances are heartfelt and authentic, drawing the audience into Alison's world. The three actresses portraying Alison at various stages of her life—small Alison (Minna Montagna), medium Alison (Kennedy Kollar), and her adult self—exemplify a seamless connection that brings an added layer of depth to the narrative. Their ability to convey the complexities of familial relationships, particularly that of Alison with her father, is both powerful and moving. Each cast member brings their unique strengths to the stage, harmonizing their voices and emotions in exquisite ways that elevate the storytelling.



The staging of "Fun Home" was executed with remarkable ingenuity by director Scott Keys, who continued with the Players in-the-round configuration. This choice not only creates an intimate setting but also allows the audience to feel as if they are part of the Bechdel family’s journey. The realistic scenic design by Tony Nordyke (who also has a role in the show) further enhances this immersive experience. The attention to detail in the set design mirrors the intricate layers of the narrative, inviting the audience to explore the emotional landscape of the characters.



The dramatic moments by Trinci as well as the heated dialogue and scenes between Spradlin and his wife Helen (Shawn Marie Spears) fill the room with tension and heartache. Another standout elements of this production is the charming performances of the three young actors. Montagna is joined by Max Dalmau (John) and Joah Martin (Christian) who help bring energy and happiness to an otherwise somber show. Their youthful innocence and authenticity add a delightful touch to the show, reminding us of the tender moments of childhood that shape who we become.



Sarasota Players' production of "Fun Home" is a triumph that beautifully captures the essence of Alison Bechdel's story. With a talented cast, expert direction, and a thoughtfully constructed set, this production masterfully blends humor and heartache in a way that leaves a lasting impression.

Fun Home runs through March 16. Tickets and more information can be found at theplayers.org

