Review: ALL IS CALM - THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 at Asolo Rep

There is nothing better than a night at the theatre when I have no idea what I am in store to see. I love not knowing what a story is about prior to reviewing it. Some may see that as neglect, but I would rather let the story speak for itself and do my research after I see the production. Well, in a world where holiday productions often lean heavily on glitter and cheer, the Asolo Repertory Theatre’s rendition of All is Calm - The Christmas Truce of 1914 offers a poignant breath of fresh air. This deeply moving and thought-provoking performance invites audiences to reflect on the human spirit amidst the backdrop of war, showcasing the remarkable power of unity and compassion.



The show is set during World War I, specifically focusing on the remarkable events of December 24, 1914. As the sounds of war echo across the trenches, the soldiers of opposing sides — British and German — find themselves in an unexpected moment of respite. What unfolds is a heartwarming narrative of camaraderie as the soldiers emerge from their muddy encampments to share a brief truce. They sing carols, exchange gifts, and even play a game of football, illustrating how, even in the darkest times, humanity can shine through.



From the moment the show unfolds the audience is enveloped in a masterfully crafted environment that reflects the harsh realities of trench warfare. The set design while simplistic, is nothing short of stellar, with its meticulous attention to detail, transporting viewers directly to the war-torn fields of 1914. The cleverly constructed design, adorned with authentic props of the era, create a visceral sense of place that immerses the audience fully. Complementing this are the intricacies of the costumes: each uniform, tattered and worn, tells its own story, capturing the essence of the time with incredible authenticity.



The lighting design is equally commendable, skillfully transitioning between the starkness of warfare and the warm glow of shared humanity. The subtle shifts in illumination enhance the emotional weight of the scenes, allowing the audience to feel the contrasting tones of despair and hope that define the narrative.



One of the most striking aspects of All is Calm is the phenomenal vocal strength of the performers, under the direction of Erick Lichte,. Each actor brings a unique essence to their roles, and their harmonies resonate beautifully throughout the theatre. The ensemble’s ability to convey such depth and emotion through song is a testament to their talent and commitment. Whether it’s a somber ballad lamenting lost comrades or a rousing carol celebrating the spirit of Christmas, the performers elevate the experience, showcasing their vocal prowess with breathtaking clarity.



The portrayal of complex characters is another highlight of the production. Each soldier, from the stoic leaders to the frightened young recruits, is rendered with authenticity and depth. The actors deftly navigate the intricacies of their roles, portraying the vulnerabilities and strengths that define them. Their interactions are filled with palpable tension, humor, and, ultimately, a profound sense of humanity that underscores the show’s central message: that even in the face of conflict, compassion can prevail.



All is Calm - The Christmas Truce of 1914 is a remarkable theatrical experience that defies the traditional holiday narrative. It is a celebration of the human spirit that resonates deeply, reminding us of the importance of connection and empathy in our lives. This production is not just a performance; it’s a heartfelt homage to a moment in history that deserves to be remembered. While it may not follow the conventional path of holiday cheer, it is a show well worth seeing. The Asolo Repertory Theatre has once again proven its commitment to artistic excellence with this captivating production, leaving audiences with a sense of hope and reflection long after the final curtain falls.

All is Calm - The Christmas Truce of 1914 runs through December 22. Tickets and more information can be found at asolorep.org.

Photo Credit: Kayla Erny

