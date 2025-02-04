Review: THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Van Wezel

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sarasota’s Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall recently hosted a vibrant rendition of "The Addams Family," a musical that has captivated audiences since its Broadway premiere in 2010. Based on the beloved characters created by cartoonist Charles Addams, the show effortlessly blends humor, macabre charm, and catchy musical numbers to deliver an unforgettable evening. This production, fueled by an exceptional cast and dazzling visual effects, transported the audience into the delightfully dark world of the Addams family.



The narrative revolves around the iconic, eccentric Addams clan, led by the enigmatic Morticia and her devoted husband Gomez. The plot takes a twist when their spirited daughter Wednesday, now a teenager in love with a "normal" boy named Lucas, invites his family over for dinner. As the two families collide, chaos ensues, leading to heartfelt revelations about love, acceptance, and family dynamics. With its clever writing and whimsical score, the musical captures the essence of the Addams family's quirks while also exploring themes of familial bond and societal norms.



Broadway history has embraced "The Addams Family" as a playful homage to the darkly humorous original comic strip. The show received mixed reviews upon its debut but has since garnered a loyal following, thanks to its catchy songs and memorable characters. It has been celebrated for its lively choreography and unique visual storytelling, both of which were on full display in the Van Wezel production.



Visually, this show was nothing short of spectacular. The set design was an extraordinary feat, with a gothic mansion that came to life through intricate details and vibrant colors. The backdrop featured iconic Addams family motifs, from the creepy cobwebs to the iconic family portraits that seemed to watch over the unfolding drama. The use of lighting transformed the stage into a whimsical yet eerie realm, accentuating the show's playful spirit. Complementing the set were stunning visual effects that added flair to key moments, such as the ghostly apparitions that floated across the stage, leaving the audience in awe.



The comedic timing of the performers was a highlight of the evening. Each actor brought their character to life with wit and charm, creating moments of hilarity that had the audience roaring with laughter. Gomez, played with flair and charisma by Rodrigo Aragon, delivered his lines with impeccable timing, setting the tone for the show’s irreverent humor. Morticia (played by Renee Kathleen Koher), with her deadpan delivery, balanced Gomez's exuberance perfectly, providing a rich tapestry of comedic interplay that was delightful to watch. The ensemble cast, including the quirky Uncle Fester (Chris Carsten) and the lovable Pugsley (Logan Clinger), contributed to the comedic rhythm, ensuring that the laughs kept coming.



Particularly noteworthy were the vocal performances of Wednesday (Melody Munitz) and Alice (Sarah Mackenzie Baron). Munitz, showcased not only her impressive vocal range but also her character's rebellious spirit. Her rendition of "Pulled," a catchy number about her feelings of love and confusion, was both powerful and endearing. Baron who portrayed, Lucas's mother, added a fresh dynamic to the show with her bubbly personality and vocal prowess, particularly in her standout number "Not Today." The harmonies and energy of these performances brought the music to life, leaving the audience tapping their feet along with the beat.



While the show was a visual and auditory feast, there were minor technical difficulties related to the sound and microphone system. At times, certain lines were slightly muffled or lost, making it challenging to catch every witty quip. However, the performers’ charisma and energy more than compensated for these hiccups, keeping the audience engaged and entertained throughout.



"The Addams Family" at the Van Wezel was an absolute delight, showcasing a talented cast and a vibrant production that captured the essence of this iconic family. With its mix of humor, heartfelt moments, and stunning visuals, the show proved to be a thrilling experience for all ages. The humor, music, and eccentricity of the Addams family left the audience in high spirits, reminding us all that embracing our quirks and celebrating family—no matter how unusual—can lead to moments of joy and laughter. It was a fun-filled night that will surely linger in the hearts of those fortunate enough to witness it.

More information can be found at www.vanwezel.org

