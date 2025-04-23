Photos: Meet the Stars of JESUS CHRIS SUPERSTAR At Asolo Rep

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Asolo Repertory Theatre has released first look photos of the stars of Jesus Christ Superstar, which begins previews on May 14, 2025. Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lyrics by Tim Rice and directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes. Jesus Christ Superstar runs May 14 – June 15.

“Jesus Christ Superstar revolutionized the world of musical theatre,” stated Asolo Rep Producing Artistic Director Peter Rothstein. “I am thrilled to welcome Josh Rhodes back to Asolo Rep to create what will no doubt be a revolutionary production.”

Love. Betrayal. And Redemption. Under the hot Judean sun, tempers fray and a rogue apostle questions his Messiah, who in turns questions his God. The choices they make will change the course of the world -- forever. Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice revolutionized theater when their epic rock opera debuted fifty years ago, introducing the world to such songs as “I Don't Know How to Love Him” and “Heaven on Their Minds.” Following his celebrated interpretations of Cabaret, The Sound of Music and Evita, Josh Rhodes returns to Asolo Rep with a fiery and revelatory new production.

Photo Credit: Adrian Van Stee

