Photos: First Look at TICK, TICK... BOOM! At Sarasota Players

tick, tick... BOOM! at Sarasota Players explores the complex life of a young composer in 1990s New York.

By: Jan. 19, 2024

Tick, Tick… BOOM! is running through January 28th at The Players of Sarasota.

Wednesday - Saturday: 7:30pm
Sunday: 2pm

Set in 1990s New York, it follows the complex life of Jon, a 'promising' young composer, approaching 30 and with no idea where his life and career are heading. This thought-provoking yet funny show is packed with great songs, and is just as relevant today. The production stars Alex Zickafoose, Brian Craft, and Daly Santana supported by Katie Priest and Samuel Echevarria

Director: Sunny Smith, Music Director: Heather Weiskerger, Choreographer: Kila Sons

Tickets: (941) 365-2494 | Click Here

Photo credit: Sorcha Augustine

Alex Zickafoose

Brian Craft and Alex Zickafoose

Daly Santana and Alex Zickafoose

Alex Zickafoose and Brian Craft

Alex Zickafoose

Alex Zickafoose and Daly Santana

Daly Santana and Alex Zickafoose

Brian Craft

Daly Santana, Alex Zickafoose and Brian Craft

Katie Priest and cast

Samuel Echevarria and cast

Cast of Tick, Tick, Boom

Alex Zickafoose and Brian Craft

Brian Craft

Brian Craft

Alex Zickafoose

Alex Zickafoose and Brian Craft

Alex Zickafoose

Daly Santana and Alex Zickafoose

Daly Santana

Alex Zickafoose

Brian Craft

Cast of Tick, Tick... Boom

Cast of Tick, Tick... Boom

Daly Santana

Brian Craft

Cast of Tick, Tick... Boom




