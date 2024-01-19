Photos: First Look at TICK, TICK... BOOM! At Sarasota Players

tick, tick... BOOM! at Sarasota Players explores the complex life of a young composer in 1990s New York.
POPULAR
Tick, Tick… BOOM! is running through January 28th at The Players of Sarasota.
Wednesday - Saturday: 7:30pm
Sunday: 2pm
Set in 1990s New York, it follows the complex life of Jon, a 'promising' young composer, approaching 30 and with no idea where his life and career are heading. This thought-provoking yet funny show is packed with great songs, and is just as relevant today. The production stars Alex Zickafoose, Brian Craft, and Daly Santana supported by Katie Priest and Samuel Echevarria
Director: Sunny Smith, Music Director: Heather Weiskerger, Choreographer: Kila Sons
Tickets: (941) 365-2494 | Click Here
Photo credit: Sorcha Augustine
Alex Zickafoose
Brian Craft and Alex Zickafoose
Daly Santana and Alex Zickafoose
Alex Zickafoose and Brian Craft
Alex Zickafoose
Alex Zickafoose and Daly Santana
Daly Santana and Alex Zickafoose
Daly Santana, Alex Zickafoose and Brian Craft
Katie Priest and cast
Samuel Echevarria and cast
Cast of Tick, Tick, Boom
Alex Zickafoose and Brian Craft
Alex Zickafoose
Alex Zickafoose and Brian Craft
Alex Zickafoose
Daly Santana and Alex Zickafoose
Daly Santana
Alex Zickafoose
Cast of Tick, Tick... Boom
Cast of Tick, Tick... Boom
Daly Santana
Cast of Tick, Tick... Boom
Videos
|Oak
Urbanite Theater (5/31-6/30)
|Judith
Urbanite Theater (1/05-2/18)
|tick, tick...Boom!
The Sarasota Players (1/10-1/28)
|James and the Giant Peach Jr.
The Sarasota Players (1/19-1/21)
|Bring It On
Rise Above Performing Arts (5/09-5/19)
|Westminster
Urbanite Theater (3/22-4/28)
|Red Riding Hood
Florida Studio Theatre (1/07-2/04)
|Crimes of the Heart
Manatee Performing Arts Center (1/11-1/21)
|The Lehman Trilogy
Florida Studio Theatre (1/31-3/24)
|The Sound of Music
Rise Above Performing Arts (2/22-3/03)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You