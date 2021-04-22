Photos: Asolo Rep Reunites Cast Of EVITA With Ana Isabelle & Friends In Concert

Asolo Rep closes its 2021 outdoor season with Ana Isabelle & Friends in Concert: Stand Back, Sarasota! Get a first look at the show in all new photos!

The concert reunites some of the stars of the theatre's 2017 hit production of Evita. Directed by Broadway's Josh Rhodes, the concert previews April 15 &16, opens April 17 and runs thru April 24 on Asolo Rep's outdoor Terrace Stage, located on the front steps of the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.

When the sun goes down, the heat kicks up when unstoppable actress, singer, dancer, and Latin pop sensation Ana Isabelle takes the Terrace Stage in a rare concert appearance. After her explosive performance as Eva Perón in Asolo Rep's Evita in 2017, Ana landed the role of Rosalia in Steven Spielberg's upcoming West Side Story; joined a veteran film cast in Imprisoned starring Laurence Fishburne; and co-starred in the remake of Coppola's Dementia 13. Now, she reunites with some of her Evita co-stars, including Justin Gregory Lopez (Che), and tango dancers Guadalupe Garcia and Junior Cervila, in an electric evening of song and dance. Filled with Broadway standards and her own pop hits, this is a musical event not to miss.

Justin Gregory Lopez recently appeared in Dave Malloy's hit off-Broadway musical Octet (Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Ensemble Performance) and original cast recording, as well as NBC's Emmy-winning, Grammy-nominated Jesus Christ Superstar Live starring John Legend and Sara Bareilles.

Celebrated tango dancers Junior Cervila and Guadalupe Garcia have performed around the world, including Amsterdam, London, Munich, Paris and more. They also serve as judges for the World Tango Championships.

Josh Rhodes previously directed The Sound of Music, Evita, Guys and Dolls and more at Asolo Rep. On Broadway he choreographed Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, First Date, It Shoulda Been You, and Bright Star. He was also the choreographer of Carousel on London's West End. His work has also been seen at New York City Centre Encores, the MUNY and The Old Globe.

Stand Back, Sarasota! reunites Josh Rhodes with Evita creative team members Paul Tate DePoo III (Projection Designer) and Sinai Tabak (Music Supervisor & Arranger). The creative team also includes James Rushin (Music Director), Adam C. Spencer (Scenic Designer), David M. Covach and April Carswell (Costume Designers), Ethan Vail (Lighting Designer), Matthew Parker (Sound Designer), and Michelle Hart (Resident Hair & Make-up Designer).

