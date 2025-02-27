Neil Simon's LOST IN YONKERS Announced At Sarasota Jewish Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sarasota Jewish Theatre will present Neil Simon's “Lost in Yonkers” from March 19 to March 30, and the Be A Theatre Maven program for this play on March 21.

Winner of the 1991 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, “Lost in Yonkers” by Neil Simon is a funny and touching play that tells a moving story about the experiences that scar a family and the healing that love provides.

Kleinberg stated, “I have wanted direct to ‘Lost in Yonkers' since the first time I saw it. It perfectly balances snappy humor with a heart-warming story and unforgettable characters. It is a coming-of-age story, not just for the two young boys who must navigate a complicated situation, but for an entire family.”

The cast includes Josephine Phoenix (Bella Kurnitz); Carolyn Michel (Grandma Kurnitz); Michael Raver (Louie Kurnitz); Aaron Garcia De Leon and Declan Moyer as Jay and Arty, the two young boys; Scott Ehrenpreis (Eddie); and Jill Schroeder (Gert).

Be A Theatre Maven – a new program launched this season – focuses on “Lost in Yonkers” on March 21 from 10:00 a.m. until noon. This two-hour deep dive begins with continental breakfast in the lobby of The Sarasota Players. SJT Artistic Director Carole Kleinberg will lead a discussion about the play and playwright, after which participant will meet with the technical team and learn about the design and construction of the set, lighting, sound, props, and costumes, and the complex coordination required to construct a believable and functional universe for the play and the players. Then Kleinberg and the actors will discuss the challenges and techniques involved in bringing the characters to life on the stage. Comprehensive study guides will be emailed prior to each program. Tickets are $35.

For more information, visit SarasotaJewishTheatre.org. To purchase tickets to productions and programs at The Sarasota Players, visit ThePlayers.org or call 941-365-2494.

