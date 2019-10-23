LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS Makes its Sarasota Debut

Following its Tony-nominated hit Broadway run seen by tens of thousands, Tony Award winner John Leguizamo's one-man play LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS will play The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall for its Sarasota debut on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS is inspired by the near total absence of Latinos from his son's American History books. John Leguizamo embarks on an outrageously funny, frenzied search to find a Latin hero for his son's school history project. From a mad recap of the Aztec empire to stories of unknown Latin patriots of the Revolutionary War and beyond, Leguizamo breaks down the 3,000 years between the Mayans and Pitbull into 110 irreverent and uncensored minutes above and beyond his unique style.

Steven Suskin of The Huffington Post concluded, "John Leguizamo is back, as smart, provocative, bracing - and wise - as ever. In this dazzling comedic-philosphic evening of laughter, his Latin lesson is a treat."

LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS concluded its successful run on Broadway on February 25, 2018. The original 16-week engagement was extended an additional three weeks on opening night, November 15, 2017. The production was the first play of the 2017-2018 season to recoup its entire capitalization.

LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS marks theatre's most prolific modern Latino playwright, John Leguizamo's sixth one-man venture onto the stage, following success on Broadway with Ghetto Klown (Outer Critics Circle Award, Drama Desk Award), Freak (Drama Desk Award), Sexaholix...A Love Story (Tony nomination) and Off-Broadway with Mambo Mouth (Obie Award) and Spic-O-Rama (Drama Desk Award). Mambo Mouth, Spic-O-Rama, Freak and Ghetto Klown all went on to be filmed for presentation on HBO.

Fresh off the celebrated and financially successful Broadway run of Ghetto Klown, Leguizamo began his acclaimed work on LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS. The play had its world premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre followed by its New York premiere at The Public Theater. Directed by Tony Taccone (Wishful Drinking, Bridge & Tunnel), the Tony-nominated production of LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS is written and performed by Leguizamo, featuring scenic design by Rachel Hauck, lighting design by Alexander V. Nichols and original music and sound design by Bray Poor. LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS is produced by THE WOW Agency, Berkeley Repertory Theatre and The Public Theater.

Tickets are $50-$100 and are on sale now. Purchase at VanWezel.org, the Box Office or by calling (941) 953-3368. Groups of 10 or more should contact (941) 363-2025. This show is part of the Herald-Tribune Media Group's Cultural Series. Pre-show dining is available at Mattison's Bayside located in the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall and can be reserved at VanWezel.org or through the Box Office.





