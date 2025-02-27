Florida Studio Theatre Extends 59TH STREET BRIDGE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Due to audience demand, Florida Studio Theatre has extended 59th Street Bridge, a nostalgic tribute to the folk-rock hits that defined a generation, through April 13, 2025, in FST’s Goldstein Cabaret. Created by Rebecca Hopkins and Richard Hopkins, with musical arrangements by Jim Prosser, this cabaret features beloved ballads like “Annie’s Song” and “Both Sides Now” alongside upbeat anthems like “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover.” Tickets, ranging from $37-$42, are available at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or by calling (941) 366-9000.

Critics have praised 59th Street Bridge as “delightful” and “exceptional.” TotalTheater wrote that the show is “beautifully executed” and continued to praise the talented cast, raving that “Calli McRae plays piano beautifully.” Audience members have echoed the acclaim, calling the production “outstanding,” “marvelous,” “spectacular,” and “the best.”

Rebecca Hopkins, the show’s developer and Managing Director at FST, shared that the inspiration for 59th Street Bridge came from folk-rock’s profound impact on American culture.

“This extension is a testament to the incredible performances by our cast and the deep connection these songs create with audiences," Hopkins said. "These melodies, lyrics, and harmonies defined an era, and they continue to resonate today. It’s an honor to celebrate them with our patrons."

Emerging in the ‘60s and ‘70s, folk-rock fused the storytelling traditions of folk and country with the energy and instrumentation of rock music. Its songs reflected themes of social change, self-discovery, and human connection, making them more than just popular hits — they became the soundtrack of a movement.

Directing this cabaret is FST Associate Artist Catherine Randazzo, who has led more than a dozen FST original music revues, including this season’s Off the Charts and Divas.

"There’s an undeniable magic in experiencing these songs live," Randazzo said. "Witnessing them performed in an intimate setting allows audiences to forge a deep connection — not just with the music, but with the emotions and memories these songs awaken."

Bringing these iconic hits to life are FST veteran Joe Casey (Take it to the Limit, Blue Suede Shoes, Million Dollar Quartet), Brian Ott (FST debut), Michael Jayne Walker (Surfer Boys), and Calli McRae (FST debut).

The production’s creative team includes Catherine Randazzo (Director), Spiff Weigand (Music Director), Andrew Gray (Scenic & Lighting Design), Chelsea Allen (Costume Design), Nicholas Christensen (Sound Design), and Nathaniel Avery (Sound and Light Board Operator).

Don’t miss the chance to experience 59th Street Bridge, now extended through April 13, 2025. Single tickets start at $37.

59th Street Bridge is part of FST’s three-show Winter Cabaret subscription package, which also includes Off the Charts, a celebration of Billboard pop hits from the ‘50s to the ‘90s, and Divas, honoring legendary female vocalists. Subscribers can enjoy all three productions for as little as $59.

