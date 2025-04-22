Florida Professional Theatre Statewide Auditions Return After Hiatus

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For the first time since 2019, the Florida Professional Theatre Association (FPTA), has announced the return of its Statewide Professional Auditions event, taking place May 17–19, 2024, at Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota.

A cornerstone event for Florida’s theater industry, the FPTA Auditions provide professional actors the opportunity to showcase their talents before casting directors, producers, and artistic leaders from across the state. This highly anticipated return marks a significant step in revitalizing Florida’s professional theater landscape and fostering new artistic opportunities after a multi-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are excited to bring back this annual audition event,” said Jason Parrish, FPTA Board President and Associate Artistic Director of Florida Repertory Theatre. “FPTA auditions have long served as a launch pad for talent across our state and a networking event for Florida’s vibrant professional theatre ecosystem, and the conference’s absence has been deeply felt since 2019. We look forward to reconnecting artists and theatre makers across the state and to reviving this Florida theatre tradition!”

The three-day statewide event will feature:

General auditions for professional actors

Callbacks and networking opportunities with leading Florida theater companies

Workshops led by industry professionals

Participating companies currently include: Actors’ Playhouse, American Stage, Asolo Repertory Theatre, Disney Live Entertainment, Fantasy Theatre Factory, Florida Repertory Theater, Florida Studio Theatre, Gable Stage, Hippodrome Theatre, Orlando Family Theatre, Players Circle Theatre, Significant Productions, Stages Productions, Winter Park Playhouse, and Urbanite Theatre

Florida-based theater companies and professional actors are encouraged to participate in this premier audition event. Actors benefit from exposure to multiple theaters at one time, while companies can discover new talent, build connections, and engage with industry peers.

“The FPTA Auditions serve as a vital platform for strengthening and fostering collaboration within Florida’s theater community,” said Summer Wallace, FPTA Board Secretary and Producing Artistic Director of Urbanite Theatre.

“Asolo Repertory Theatre is honored to host the return of the FPTA Auditions, an event that plays a vital role in strengthening Florida’s artistic community. By uniting talented actors with the state's most distinguished theater companies, this weekend serves as a crucial link between performers and professional opportunities. We are thrilled to welcome artists from across the state to Sarasota and support the continued growth of live theater in Florida.”

Registration details and additional information are available at FPTA.net.

