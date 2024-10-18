FSU/Asolo Conservatory Announces Change To Schedule And Cast Of THE CURIOUS SAVAGE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training has announced a delay to the start of The Curious Savage due to Hurricane Milton that recently canceled rehearsals. The Curious Savage will now open to previews on Tuesday, November 5 and open on Friday, November 8 and close on Sunday, November 24.

"In the wake of Hurricane Milton, we have decided to delay our opening of The Curious Savage, thus providing our graduate acting students the time and space necessary to build the best show possible for this community. We all deserve a slice of life unscathed by the storm!," said Interim Conservatory Director, Marcus Denard Johnson, who also is directing the show.

Delight in the hilarious and bittersweet story of Mrs. Savage, an eccentric millionairess, whose love of theatre and desire to help others cause her stepchildren to commit her to “The Cloisters,” a mental asylum for recovering patients, and of the unlikely new friends she makes there. At the end of this brilliant comedy, you won't help but share in Mrs. Savage's discovery that the cut-throat world of hypocrisy and greed outside of “The Cloisters” is more insane than the gentle commune inside its walls!

CAST OF THE CURIOUS SAVAGE

Christina Mei Chen (Florence, select performances) recently worked with Asolo Rep as u/s Maxine in Dial M For Murder, and Hannah in Lauren Gunderson's new workshop Lady Disdain. Christie appeared Off-Broadway in Flying Tigers Flying Away (Theater at St. Jean's), originated the role of Mary in girl power sex positive joy ride (Connelly Theatre), and played Tong in Vietgone (Company One Boston). Christie previously trained at LAMDA and A.C.T.

CALEE GARDNER (Ethel Savage) is ecstatic to be back on stage after making her Asolo Rep debut last year as u/s Mrs. Bollinger in Inherit the Wind. Other credits include The Sketchbook in Scenes of An Execution (PTP/NYC); Siobhan in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night- Time (Tampa Repertory Theatre); Margot Frank, in The Diary of Anne Frank (StageWorks Theatre); and Harriet Smith in Jane Austen's Emma (HTCO/The Ruth).

ZACHARY Paul Harris (Samuel) is grateful to perform in his 2nd FSU/Asolo Conservatory production! Zach debuted on the Conservatory stage last fall in The Three Sisters. In February, he understudied for Inherit the Wind (Asolo Rep), appearing twice. Most of his experience came from collegiate productions at UNCW such as A Taste of Honey; The Tempest; Kindertransport; Fight Girl Battle World; and Electra.

ALEX HATCHER (Titus) is thrilled to be performing alongside his classmates in their second year of MFA Acting training! Last season at Asolo Rep, Alex had the honor of working on Born with Teeth (Kit u/s), Dial M for Murder (Tony u/s), and Twelve Angry Men: A New Musical (Guard/Juror#1-#2 u/s). Alex holds a BFA in Acting from Boston University.

AMARA KALI (Florence, select performances) was last involved with Asolo Rep as an understudy for Inherit the Wind. Amara was previously based in the San Francisco Bay Area, appearing most recently as Lily in Crumbs from the Table of Joy (Town Hall Theatre) and Beneatha in A Raisin in the Sun (6th Street Playhouse).

HOONMIN LUKE CHOI (Jeffrey) is honored to be participating in his first FSU/Asolo Conservatory production of 2024. Luke most recently performed as Rhode in The Three Sisters last season at the Conservatory. Also performed in Mr.Burns (Marge/ensemble), The Interview Project (Adam), Anon(ymous) (Mr.Zyclo) and his theater company productions: Portrait of Father (Sangbyung, Sangjun, Geunchul), Mother Mother (Jungha), Club 6th Month (Mangyo), Self-Portrait (Director).

BILLY LYONS (Dr. Emmett) Last season at Asolo Rep Billy understudied multiple roles in Inherit the Wind and Dial M for Murder. Off-Broadway he's appeared in Dancing at Lughnasa at The Irish Rep and The Things They Carried at The American Place Theatre. Regionally he's appeared in Dancing at Lughnasa, The Imaginary Invalid, and The Time of the Cuckoo at The Schoolhouse Theatre. He directed and produced a documentary, It Takes a Lunatic, about his acting teacher and mentor, Wynn Handman, currently streaming on Netflix. BFA Ithaca College.

ANGELLE MISHON (Miss Wilhelmina) is in her second year with the FSU/Asolo Conservatory Training Program. Most recently Angelle understudied Asolo Rep's Intimate Apparel (Mayme) and Inherit the Wind (Mrs. Loomis).

YAALA MULLER (Lily Belle) is thrilled to perform on the Cook Stage. Originally from Israel, she has spent the last few years working as a political organizer and voting rights advocate. After long nights on the campaign trail, Yaala is ecstatic to return to theater and grateful to be a part of this ensemble. Favorite projects include: A Midsummer Night's Dream (Village Players) and Thinking It (Wash U in St. Louis).

Ashley Brooke RAYMOND (Fairy May) is thrilled to be entering her second year at the FSU/Asolo Conservatory! In Ashley's first year she understudied as Mrs. McLain in Inherit the Wind (Asolo Rep). Ashley's two favorite roles thus far are Brooke/Vickie in Noises Off (Western Connecticut State University) and Hermia in A Midsummer Night's Dream (WCSU).

WILL WESTRAY (Hannibal) is in his 2nd year at the FSU/Asolo Conservatory. He was previously in the cast of Inherit the Wind, Born with Teeth, and Twelve Angry Men: A New Musical at Asolo Rep. He holds a degree in Musical Theatre from Shenandoah Conservatory.

YUEYING (URI) ZHANG (Mrs. Paddy) holds a BFA from Shanghai Theatre Academy. With an extensive background in musical theater, television, and new media in China, she treasures her role as Nala in the Mandarin version of The Lion King (Walt Disney Grand Theater). Now in her second year at FSU/Asolo Conservatory, Yueying is honored to be the first Chinese international student there.

Marcus Denard Johnson (Director), Jeffrey Webber (Scenic Design), Andrea Herrera (Costume Design), Chris McVicker (Technical Director/Lighting Design), Dorian Boyd (Sound Design), Michelle Hart (Hair/Wig Makeup Design), Patricia Delorey (Voice/Dialect Coach), Jason Paul Tate (Movement Director), DeAnna S. Wright (Technique Coach) and Fiona Coffey (Production Stage Manager).

FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training subscriptions and single tickets for the 2024-2025 season are on sale now. Show times are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 PM, Matinees at 1:30 PM on Sundays and Tuesday, November 5 and Wednesday, November 6 at 7:30 PM. For more information, visit AsoloRep.org or call 941.351.8000 or 800.361.8388.

Comments