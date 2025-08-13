FST Receives $150,000 Grant from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Florida Studio Theatre has received a $150,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County to support the naming of the Mainstage Sound and Lights Booth in the McGillicuddy Arts Plaza, honoring the legacy of the late Muriel O’Neil. Funding for this project has been provided by the Muriel O’Neil Fund for the Performing Arts.

Upon retiring to Sarasota after accomplished careers, sisters Muriel O’Neil and Dr. Gertrude Hight immersed themselves in the city’s arts community, focusing on forging connections with the organizations they loved. Muriel, who had written and published with American Heritage and The New York Times, passed away in 2013. To continue their shared dedication to the arts, Dr. Hight established the Muriel O’Neil Fund for the Arts at the Community Foundation.

This generous grant continues a longstanding partnership between FST and the Community Foundation. In 2018, The Muriel O’Neil Fund also provided essential support to renovate FST’s Arnold Simonsen and Ronda Montminy Theatre Wing and the Roberta Leventhal Sudakoff Theatre Wing. Now, this new grant will create and name a vital, state-of-the-art Mainstage Sound and Light Booth in a newly constructed Mainstage Theatre.

“The Mainstage Sound and Light Booth is where all the magic comes together in real time,” said Richard Hopkins, FST’s Producing Artistic Director. “It’s the unseen hub that controls the lights, the sound, and the seamless flow of production. To have Muriel O’Neil’s name there, presiding over every cue and every performance, is a beautiful way to honor her enduring passion for the arts.”

As part of this gift, a commemorative plaque will be installed in the McGillicuddy Arts Plaza, ensuring O’Neil’s story and unwavering commitment to the performing arts remains a visible and permanent part of FST’s campus. The Community Foundation will collaborate with FST to design and install this plaque, celebrating a legacy of generosity and support for the arts.

The McGillicuddy Arts Plaza is a transformational project that will expand FST’s artistic footprint with two new Cabaret theatres, a second Mainstage, artist housing, and parking infrastructure. This eight-story facility will allow FST to increase access to live theatre in Sarasota while continuing to nurture the next generation of theatre artists.

“Because of this generous support from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, we are one step closer to realizing this important vision,” Hopkins added. “Muriel O’Neil’s legacy lives on through every artist we support, every audience member we inspire, and every production we bring to life.”

With their continued support, the Muriel O’Neil Fund for the Performing Arts at the Community Foundation ensures Sarasota continues to flourish as a vibrant hub for the arts.