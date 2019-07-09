FST Improv's COMEDY LOTTERY Returns to Sarasota

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) announces that FST Improv's popular improv show, Comedy Lottery, will return to Sarasota. In Comedy Lottery, the audience literally shapes the show-12 audience members select the games the improvisers will play that evening-so no two performances of Comedy Lottery will ever be the same. Starting July 27, Comedy Lottery will play Saturdays at 7:30 pm in FST's Bowne's Lab Theatre. Full menu and bar are available for all performances. Doors open one hour prior to the show. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased from the FST Box Office at (941) 366-9000, or at floridastudiotheatre.org.

Comedy Lottery is FST's short-form improv show built off the audience's suggestions and favorite games. Before every performance, a dozen lucky audience members are asked to randomly select one of 50 games out of the infamous FST Improv "Bucket of Games." Of the 50 options, 12 are chosen to create the line-up for that night. Every performance consists of a unique combination of songs, scenes, sketches, and characters selected by the audience.

"FST Improv's beloved 'Bucket of Games' is back for Comedy Lottery and has a whole new batch of games," said Will Luera, FST's Director of Improv. "What Sarasota audiences and I both love about this show is that any game that we have ever played can be a part of the show on any given night. Whether it's a musical game, a highly physical game, a scene using gibberish, or one that has the audience onstage with us, Comedy Lottery puts control of the show in the audience's hands."

Back for another season of inspiration, laughter, and spontaneity are returning cast members: Will Luera, Christine Alexander, Kevin Allen, Jason Cannon, Andrew Deeb, Chris Friday, Charles Gooch, Darryl Knapp, Emily Levin, Denee Lortz, Elise Rodriguez, Anna Weatherwax, Sergei Glushonkov, Mikal Mancini, and Jim Prosser.



Performances of Comedy Lottery begin July 27 and continue Saturdays at 7:30 in FST's Bowne's Lab Theatre. Full menu and bar are available. Doors open one hour prior to the show. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased from at (941) 366-9000, or at floridastudiotheatre.org.





