Eden Espinosa to Perform at Hermitage Greenfield Prize Dinner

Tony and Emmy Award nominee Eden Espinosa will perform at the 2025 Hermitage Greenfield Prize Dinner on Sunday, April 6th.

Eden Espinosa is known for her Tony Award and Drama League-nominated performance as Tamera De Lempicka in the Broadway production of Lempicka, with concept, book, and lyrics by Hermitage Fellow Carson Kreitzer. Variety raved “Espinosa, starring in the title role, brings both luminosity and strength to her powerful performance.” Eden’s career as an actress, singer, and voiceover artist has spanned two decades on stage and screen. She is widely recognized for her critically acclaimed portrayals of Elphaba in Wicked (Broadway, Los Angeles, and San Francisco) and Maureen in the closing Broadway company of Rent. Espinosa’s passions also have extended to the development of new works, stemming from her early years originating the title role of the Broadway cult favorite Brooklyn the Musical, to more recently starring in Michael John LaChuisa's The Gardens of Anuncia at Lincoln Center. Espinosa can be seen on television in roles on Brilliant Minds, The Equalizer, and FBI: Most Wanted. As a voiceover artist, Eden was nominated for an Emmy Award for her work as the Queen of Hearts in Disney's Alice's Wonderland Bakery.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Eden Espinosa to perform at our 17th annual Hermitage Greenfield Prize Dinner,” says Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg. “Eden is an extraordinary talent who is widely celebrated in the Broadway community as a brilliant interpreter of new and original works. We’re delighted she can join us on for this year’s celebration of music honoring 2025 HGP recipient Rucyl Mills.”

Past performers at the Hermitage Greenfield Prize Dinner have included Tony and Grammy Award winner Rachel Bay Jones (Dear Evan Hansen, “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage”), Tony Award nominee Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Beetlejuice, Spamalot), and Tony Award-winning Hermitage Fellow Gavin Creel (Hello Dolly, Hair, Walk on Through).

This year’s event Co-Chairs are Robyn & Charles Citrin and Arthur Siciliano & B.Aline Blanchard. The Hermitage Greenfield Prize is presented by the Hermitage Artist Retreat in partnership with the Philadelphia-based Greenfield Foundation, with the Community Foundation of Sarasota County serving as the lead community sponsor. Additional sponsors include Gulf Coast Community Foundation, The Herald Tribune, and Sarasota Magazine. A full list of this year’s sponsors, benefactors, and partners can be found at

Sponsorship levels for this Hermitage Spring benefit range from $1,500 to $10,000. Tables and sponsorships may be purchased by contacting Hermitage Development Director at (941) 475-2098, Ext. 2. The event has extremely limited capacity remaining.

Prior to the Sunday gala dinner, the Hermitage will host a free hour-long community program on Saturday, April 5th at 5:30pm. “Meet Rucyl!” – An Hour with 2025 Hermitage Greenfield Prize Winner Rucyl Mills – is presented in partnership with the Greenfield Foundation, Community Foundation of Sarasota County, and Marie Selby Botanical Gardens. Combining jazz, avant-garde R&B, hip-hop, and more through a unique blend of electronics and vocals, Rucyl’s sound art is grounded in a belief that humanity can evolve and find new forms of creative expression. Join the Hermitage at Selby Gardens’ Historic Spanish Point for a creative process exploration and sampling of work from this artist blazing a trail to the future of music.

In addition to this free community event with Rucyl Mills on April 5th and the Hermitage Greenfield Prize Dinner on April 6th, the 2025 Hermitage Greenfield Prize Weekend welcomes commission premieres from 2023 HGP recipients Rennie Harris and Sandy Rodriguez at The Ringling. Los Angeles-based visual artist Sandy Rodriguez’s original exhibition Currents of Resistance will be opening in The Ringling’s Keith D. Monda Gallery and represents the latest in a series of collaborative exhibitions featuring Hermitage Greenfield Prize-winning visual artists at The Ringling, beginning with Sanford Biggers’ 2012 exhibition Codex. Rodriguez’s exhibition will be on view from April 5th through August 10th. Rennie Harris, the first Hermitage Greenfield Prize recipient in the field of Dance & Choreography, will offer premiere presentations of his original dance piece Losing My Religion at The Ringling’s Historic Asolo Theater on the evenings of April 4th and 5th, with his acclaimed dance company Rennie Harris Puremovement.

The Hermitage Greenfield Prize is awarded annually, rotating between the fields of music, theater, and visual art. This year’s winner, Rucyl Mills, will receive a six-week Hermitage Fellowship and a $35,000 commission to create a new music composition, which will have its first public presentation in Sarasota in 2027.

Mills was selected by a distinguished jury that included Amy Cassello, Artistic Director of the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM); Lia Camille Crockett, music curator for organizations such as NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest, SXSW, and the founder of Parcha Projects; and Grammy Award-winning conductor and composer Robert Spano, Music Director at the Aspen Music Festival and Music Director Laureate for the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.

Comments