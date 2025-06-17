DOROTHY'S DICTIONARY Comes to FST

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Florida Studio Theatre will produce the heartwarming story, Dorothy's Dictionary, a moving and life-affirming new play by award-winning playwright E.M. Lewis. Directed by FST Associate Director At-Large Kate Alexander, the production begins previews on July 9 and opens July 11 in FST's Keating Theatre.

Called “irresistible,” “heartening,” and “deeply personal” by Theatrical Musings, Dorothy's Dictionary tells the story of a surprising connection between Zan, a troubled teenager fulfilling community service, and Dorothy, a fiercely independent woman who shows him the power of language, connection, and healing.

“In the most unlikely of places, one finds redemption. When all seems lost – even in ourselves – we meet ‘the stranger,'” said Alexander. “This play is about two people who are seemingly worlds apart and how they find common ground through the written word. It's about healing, resilience, and the surprising ways we reach each other. I think audiences will find this story deeply personal and profoundly hopeful.”

A celebrated director, educator, and actor, Alexander has led acclaimed productions at FST including Bad Books, The Heart Sellers and The Outsider. As the founder of FST's award-winning theatre education program, she has trained thousands of students and played a vital role in shaping the theatre's artistic vision for more than 40 years.

At the heart of the story is the transformative potential of books. As Lewis puts it, “Looking a word up online is like flying instead of taking the train. It's efficient. But there's so much that you miss.” Her play honors the slower, more human path to understanding – one that invites reflection, empathy, and growth. An esteemed playwright, teacher, and opera librettist, Lewis is known for her emotionally resonant work such as How the Light Gets In (Steinberg Award winner), Apple Season (National New Play Network rolling world premiere recipient), and You Can See All the Stars (commissioned by the Kennedy Center). Her plays and operas have been produced across the country and internationally.

Appearing in the role of Dorothy Ross is Alice Gatling*, who returns to FST after performances in Black Pearl Sings!, Brownsville Song (b-side for tray), and Ruined. Her other theatrical credits include productions of A Raisin in the Sun, The Crucible, As You Like It and Steel Magnolias.

Ethan Haberfield*, making his FST debut, appears as Lyzander “Zan” Hardt. Ethan made his Broadway debut as a child in Mary Poppins and has since performed in regional productions of Oliver and To Kill a Mockingbird. His screen work includes appearances on NBC, Netflix, MAX, and HBO.

The Production Team includes Kate Alexander (Director), Axis Studios Design (Scenic Design), Chelsea Allen (Costume Design), Andrew Gray (Lighting Design), Nicholas Christensen (Sound Design), Shira Lebovich* (AEA Stage Manager), and Amoreena Tillman (Stage Management Intern/Fellow).

*Indicates members of the Actors' Equity Association (AEA), the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

Explore what it means to truly connect with Dorothy's Dictionary, playing from July 9 to August 10, 2025. Single tickets start at $25. Enjoy the best of contemporary theatre all summer long – see three Mainstage shows for as little as $59 with FST's 2025 Summer Mainstage Series. Subscriptions and single tickets are available at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or by calling (941) 366-9000.

