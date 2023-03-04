CreArte Latino Cultural Center to Present STORIES OF FLORIDA-CON SABOR! with Storyteller Carrie Sue Ayvar

Our stories have never been the same since Ponce De Leon first arrived on our shores in 1513. Flowing seamlessly between Spanish and English, the personal, historical, and traditional Florida tales that storyteller Carrie Sue Ayvar tells in "Stories of Florida-Con Sabor!" connect the people and cultures of Florida, con un poquito de sabor Latino-with a little bit of Latino flavor. This bilingual presentation, designed for audiences 13 years and older, is funded by the Florida Humanities' "Florida Talks" program and runs Friday, March 24, at 7:30 p.m., at CreArte Latino Theatre, 8251 15th St. E. Suite I, Sarasota. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at www.creartelatino.org.

"CreArte Latino is proud to bring this presentation to our area," says Carol Hartz, CreArte's executive director. Hartz adds that it's CreArte's first collaboration with the Florida Humanities and its "Florida Talks" initiative. "CreArte's mission is to connect the Latinx/Hispanic with the larger community. A bilingual presentation of our shared history is an engaging way to do that. We are encouraged by this collaboration with Florida Humanities and excited to know that more programs like this will help us forge even stronger connections with our surrounding community."

An internationally celebrated storyteller and teaching artist, Carrie Sue Ayvar is the recipient of multiple awards recognizing her service and leadership and her dedication to the art of storytelling and education. She learned her love of history and the art of storytelling from her grandparents in Florida before moving to Mexico as a teenager. As a Chautauqua Scholar, Ayvar intensely researched first-person historical portrayals present compelling and exciting opportunities to "meet" some extraordinary women who impacted their communities and the history of Florida.

"Florida Talks" is one of Florida Humanities' longest-running public programs. The organization's speakers' bureau features more than 30 exceptional scholars, journalists, authors, and humanities experts and over 60 brand new and returning programs. The program offers nonprofit organizations across the state an accessible way to host engaging speakers who present Florida's history, heritage, and culture through historical and contemporary lenses.

"Florida Humanities is thrilled to share its redesigned 'Florida Talks' program. As one of our long-standing public programs, 'Florida Talks' shares history, heritage, and culture with communities large and small across the state. We hope attendees walk away with new perspectives, knowledge, and are energized to continue learning about our unique state," said April Myerscough, Florida Humanities Public Programs coordinator.

For more information about CreArte Latino Cultural Center, visit www.creartelatino.org or CreArte Latino on Facebook.

About Florida Humanities

Florida Humanities, the statewide, nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, is dedicated to preserving, promoting, and sharing the history, literature, culture, and personal stories that offer Floridians a better understanding of themselves, their communities, and their state. Since 1973, Florida Humanities has awarded more than $16 million in support of statewide cultural resources and public programs strongly rooted in the humanities. These programs preserve Florida's diverse history and heritage, promote civic engagement and community dialogue, and provide opportunities to reflect on the future of Florida. Learn more at www.FloridaHumanities.org.

About CreArte Latino Cultural Center

CreArte Latino was founded in 2012 as a creative hub for the Latinx/Hispanic community in Sarasota and Manatee counties, producing plays in Spanish. In 2017, CreArte Latino became a 501(c)3 nonprofit and changed its name to CreArte Latino Cultural Center, expanding its programming. The organization seeks to forge a bilingual cultural exchange between Latinos/Hispanics and the community at large through the arts and education, including theater productions, books clubs, classes, workshops and collaborations with artists from the area and throughout Latin America. CreArte Latino Cultural Center is located at 8251 15th St. East, Suite I, Sarasota. Visit www.creartelatino.org and CreArte Latino on Facebook.