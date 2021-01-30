Cast Set For THE UNPREDICTABLE TIMES Regional Premiere

KEVIN Ray Johnson's (Porgy and Bess at The Metropolitan Opera), The Unpredictable Times which has had numerous readings and workshops over the past decade, will be making its regional premiere June 18th - 27th at Rise Above Performing Arts Summer Professional Theatre in Sarasota, Florida.

Co-directed by Johnson and Rise Above's Artistic Director Jacob Ruscoe, the production will feature Jonah McKinley as Brandon, Isabella Yoder as Nicole, Todd Bellamy II as Jake, Leah Henry as Samantha, and Owen DeMaio as Carl. Rachael Henry Johnson is the production stage manager.

In the coming-of-age drama, five friends reunite in their hometown of Champlin, Minnesota, after graduating college. They attempt to deal with unresolved issues that will challenge their lifelong friendships.

"This has been a long-time coming. Well over fifteen years in the making and I cannot think of a better company for The Unpredictable Times to premiere than at Rise Above Performing Arts!" says playwright Johnson

Johnson's other plays include - A (Funny) Imagination! - A Unauthorized Doug Cartoon Parody; and Birdie and Tim.

Rise Above Performing Arts is located at3501 S. Tamiami Trail,Suite 1105, Sarasota, FL 34239. For more information, please visit - https://riseabovearts.com