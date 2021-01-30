Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Set For THE UNPREDICTABLE TIMES Regional Premiere

The production will be making its regional premiere June 18th - 27th at Rise Above Performing Arts.

Jan. 30, 2021  

Cast Set For THE UNPREDICTABLE TIMES Regional Premiere

KEVIN Ray Johnson's (Porgy and Bess at The Metropolitan Opera), The Unpredictable Times which has had numerous readings and workshops over the past decade, will be making its regional premiere June 18th - 27th at Rise Above Performing Arts Summer Professional Theatre in Sarasota, Florida.

Co-directed by Johnson and Rise Above's Artistic Director Jacob Ruscoe, the production will feature Jonah McKinley as Brandon, Isabella Yoder as Nicole, Todd Bellamy II as Jake, Leah Henry as Samantha, and Owen DeMaio as Carl. Rachael Henry Johnson is the production stage manager.

In the coming-of-age drama, five friends reunite in their hometown of Champlin, Minnesota, after graduating college. They attempt to deal with unresolved issues that will challenge their lifelong friendships.

"This has been a long-time coming. Well over fifteen years in the making and I cannot think of a better company for The Unpredictable Times to premiere than at Rise Above Performing Arts!" says playwright Johnson

Johnson's other plays include - A (Funny) Imagination! - A Unauthorized Doug Cartoon Parody; and Birdie and Tim.

Rise Above Performing Arts is located at3501 S. Tamiami Trail,Suite 1105, Sarasota, FL 34239. For more information, please visit - https://riseabovearts.com


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Stage Manager Sticker
#TwoDhowShay T-Shirt
A 5, 6, 7, 8 Phone Case


Related Articles View More Sarasota Stories   Shows
Longboat Key Education Center Celebrates 35th Anniversary With Two Events in February Photo

Longboat Key Education Center Celebrates 35th Anniversary With Two Events in February

Hermitage Artist Retreats Upcoming Programs Include In-Person and Virtual Events Photo

Hermitage Artist Retreat's Upcoming Programs Include In-Person and Virtual Events

WBTT Featured as Part of Janis Ians The Better Times Project Photo

WBTT Featured as Part of Janis Ian's 'The Better Times Project'

Van Wezel Announces Two Additional Virtual Performances in March Photo

Van Wezel Announces Two Additional Virtual Performances in March


More Hot Stories For You

  • Chicago Children's Theatre Introduces New X-MARKS THE SPOT Podcast
  • PrideArts Announces Cast For Live Virtual Reading Of SHUT UP KISS ME
  • AMC Will Reopen 35 Theatres in the Chicago Area This Week
  • Porchlight Presents CHICAGO SINGS ROCK & ROLL BROADWAY