Cast Announced For MAN OF LA MANCHA at Asolo Rep

Asolo Repertory Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for the final show in its 64th season, MAN OF LA MANCHA. Peter Rothstein returns to direct this reimagined musical which was written by Dale Wasserman, with music by Mitch Leigh and lyrics by Joe Darion. MAN OF LA MANCHA begins previews on May 10, opens on May 13, and runs through June 11, in the Mertz Theatre, located in the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.

Considered by many to be one of the best musicals of all time, MAN OF LA MANCHA immerses us in Miguel de Cervantes' retelling of Don Quixote and his quest. This epic and poignant journey celebrates the perseverance of one man who refuses to relinquish his ideals and who is determined to see life not as it is, but as it ought to be.

The winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and featuring a soaring score, including "Man of La Mancha (I, Don Quixote)" and one of theatre's most beloved songs, "The Impossible Dream," this classic musical celebrates the power of theatre, the bravery of holding strong to our dreams, and the resilience of imagination.

"MAN OF LA MANCHA is a celebration of the transformative power of storytelling and the transformative power of theater," says Rothstein. "The central character Miguel de Cervantes brings hope to a group of people who are hopeless and elevates them from a place of deep despair to a place of radical optimism. I hope our production pays homage to the lasting potency of Cervantes' epic novel and inspires us all 'to see life not as it is but as it ought to be.'"

Rothstein returns to Asolo Rep after previously directing the highly celebrated productions of Ragtime and Sweeney Todd. He works extensively throughout the country as a director of theatre, musical theatre, opera and new work and is the Founding Artistic Director of Theater Latté Da, a Minneapolis-based company dedicated to adventurous music-theatre. Rothstein was recently announced as Asolo Rep's incoming Producing Artistic Director when current Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards steps down at the end of June.

"I've always loved this show," adds Edwards. "It is one of the most beloved American musicals in the world, not just for its signature song, but for its insistence on the transformative power of imagination and theatre itself."

MAN OF LA MANCHA's creative team includes Scenic Designer Michael Hoover, Costume Designer Fabian Fidel Aguilar, Lighting Designer Marcus Dilliard, Sound Designer Justin Stasiw, Projection Designer Greg Emetaz, Music Direction and Additional Arrangements Jenny Kim-Godfrey, Hair/Wig & Make-Up Designer Michelle Hart and Puppet Designer Frank J. Paul.

Leading the cast of MAN OF LA MANCHA is Mauricio Martínez as Miguel de Cervantes/Don Quixote, Aaron De Jesus as Sancho and Janely Rodriguez as Aldonza, all making their Asolo Rep debut. Martínez is a Mexican Emmy-winning actor and recording artist who was most recently seen on Broadway in On Your Feet!. His television work includes Señora Acero (Telemundo), over 10 telenovelas with Televisa (Univision), Kennedy Center Honors and Gershwin Prize (PBS). De Jesus has a wide range of theatre credits most recently completing a 10-year run with Jersey Boys where he played Frankie Valli. Rodriguez is a native of Miami, FL and has worked with a wide range of theatre companies in the Twin Cities area including Children's Theatre Company, Theatre Latté Da, Ten Thousand Things Theater Company and Artistry Theater.

The cast also features Reese Britts (Anselmo/The Barber), Sydney Chow (Antonia/Fermina), Javier Ignacio (Pedro), C. Mingo Long (The Governor/The Innkeeper), Brian Kim McCormick (Paco/The Padre), Cathy Newman (Maria/The Housekeeper), Rodolfo Nieto (The Duke/Jose/Dr. Carrasco) and Edward Staudenmayer (The Captain/Tenorio).

Additional cast includes Peter S. Raimondo (The Custodian/Juan), Sydney Story (Summoned Person) and Jerald Wheat (The Guard).

The understudies are Bevin Bell-Hall, Christian Douglass, Pedro Ka'Awaloa, Celena Vera Morgan and Robert Quiles.

MAN OF LA MANCHA contains mature content and sexual situations.

MAN OF LA MANCHA runs May 10 - June 11. Previews are May 10-12. Visit asolorep.org for a full performance schedule. Orchestra and Mezzanine seats start at $75 and Balcony seats start at $35. Tickets are available now in person at Asolo Rep's Box Office at 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, by phone at 941.351.8000 or 800.361.8388, or online at asolorep.org.