BWW Review: DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS at Ovation

Ovation Theatre took to the stage, or in this case the field to produce an energizing production of Disney's Descendants. While the school's spring musical production is typically held indoors, due to the pandemic the show was performed outside in Lakewood Ranch. The change of venue did not stop this spirited cast from entertaining its audiences while performing a high-quality production.

For those not familiar with the show it is an adaptation of the Disney Descendants' movies. The story focuses on the children of the villains from classic Disney movies such as Snow White, Sleeping Beauty, 101 Dalmatians and Aladdin. The children are sent by a portal to try and steal the Fairy Godmother's magic wand and free the villains from the world they have been banished.

Ovation owner Michelle McCord directed and choreographed the show with the support of her husband, Matt McCord and her team at Ovation. The cast had a wide age range, providing opportunities for younger performers to learn and grow from those with more experience. The musical numbers were solid and the voices of the young performers were crisp. I would encourage them to always be sure to let the audience hear the harmonies. It can be easy for any performer to take the easy way out and just all sing the melody; however, this cast has the talent to excel on a higher level and with that comes an added discipline. McCord did a fantastic job in teaching the development of each core character.

Mal (Mars Woelfel) is the daughter of Maleficent (Emma Mandzik) and is the central character to the story. Woelfel showed varied levels as she battled her taught evil behaviors along with her inner desires to do what was right. Her song "Evil Like Me" and her duet "Space Between" with Evie (Lucy Gehrke), displayed a strong range and an innate ability to balance her vocals with her partner. Woelfel was strong throughout and did an excellent job navigating her complex character.

Lucy Gehrke was simply amazing as Evie. This 7th grade performer carried herself like a seasoned professional. Gehrke was always "in the moment." Whether it was in her interactions with her cast or her eloquent vocal performances. She was a delight to watch at every turn. As she continues to grow, I hope Gehrke learns to take her moment. There were several times whereas an audience member you want the performer to not hold back, to become fully engulfed in their character. Remember your audience wants to see you and feel the emotion you are feeling. As Gehrke continues to develop her craft I have no doubt this is will be but the start of great things to come for this talented actress.

The role of Ben was played by Alexander McLemore. From his opening prelude "Better Together," I instantly knew I was going to enjoy the show because from the very first notes I was like "oh this boy can sing." McLemore was controlled and consistent. He portrayed an innocence that is often difficult for young performers. His love for Mal was evident and he maintained his character's integrity regardless of the situation which in this show can go from serious to fun "cheesy" in a matter of moments.

Emma Mandzik (Maleficent), Kila Sons (Carlos), and Eduardo Zoppe (Jay) all turned in fantastic supporting performances. They did a great job amplifying the leading roles. This task is not always easy as young performers often want the spotlight, but they did a great job of enhancing the overall production with their energy and in their ability to compliment rather than dominant the main characters.

A special mention to both Audrey Bachman (Fairy Godmother) and Alexia Mattes (Audrey) who turned in notable performances.

While the show was produced in a park, on a limited budget, such are the times we are living in. I give a huge credit to Ovation Musical Theatre for their ability to produce a fun and engaging show. Disney's Descendants is a great example that you can perform anywhere at any time. A stage is what you make it and Ovation made a great one!

More information about Ovation School of Musical Theatre can be found at www.ovation-musicalschool.com