Arts Advocates Reveals November 2025 Events

Arts Advocates has announced its schedule of November events, which includes a Talkback Tuesday with Blake Walton, a group exhibit by the Landings Artists Collaborative, the annual Arts Advocates holiday bazaar, a lunch with Ringling College of Art + Design's Rick Dakan, and a Van Wezel tour. Unless otherwise indicated, registration is required at ArtsAdvocates.org.

The November 4 Talkback Tuesday is Blake Walton and HEAR ME: Solo Performance as Power and Protest. Walton, an award-winning actor, director, playwright, and teaching artist, brings over four decades of experience to the stage. Along with Ann Morrison, a celebrated actress, writer, director, and teacher, he co-founded SaraSolo Productions, an independent nonprofit theater company devoted to showcasing bold, inspiring solo performances that shine a light on the richness—and often overlooked perspectives—of the human experience. In the Arts Advocates Gallery from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., this program is free for Arts Advocates members and $5 for non-members.

The Arts Advocates Gallery, located in the Crossings at Siesta Key mall, 3501 S. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota, hosts monthly exhibits by member artists. Shows run from the first Saturday to the last Saturday of each month. Members of the Landings Artists Collaborative will exhibit their work from November 1-29, Saturdays only from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. These artists work in many different mediums including watercolor, sculpture, fiber art, acrylic, and more. Admission is free; registration not required.

The Arts Advocates annual holiday bazaar provides the opportunity to shop from over 20 vendors and artists offering unique artistic wares, giftable home decor, jewelry, fine art photographs, accessories, and much more. The bazaar expands to two days this year: November 14 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. and November 15 from noon to 5:00 p.m.

The Behind the Curtain: Exploring the Van Wezel from the Art to the Stage tour takes place on November 17 from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. The art in the Van Wezel, 777 N. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota, was created by noted Florida artists and is part of the Arts Advocates collection. A docent leads a tour of the paintings and sculptures including those by Robert Chase, William Hartman, Eugene White, BEN STAHL, Thornton Utz, Frank Colson, and others. Participants then step onto the stage where a Van Wezel guide shares stories and anecdotes about the colorful world of show business. Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased at the Van Wezel box office or by calling (941) 263-6799. Presented in partnership with the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, proceeds benefit the education/outreach programs of Arts Advocates and the Van Wezel.

Arts Advocates will present monthly luncheon programs at the Sarasota Yacht Club, 1100 John Ringling Blvd., Sarasota, featuring engaging speakers. Rick Dakan, chair of Ringling College of Art + Design's AI Task Force, is the featured speaker on November 20, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Dakan will present “What You Need to Know About Artificial Intelligence and the Arts.” $45 for Arts Advocates members; $50 for non-members. Lunch is included.

The Arts Advocates' collection of Sarasota Art Colony and Florida Highwaymen works is on permanent display in the Arts Advocates Gallery, which is open every Saturday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Admission is free. Free docent-guided tours are available for gallery visitors who wish to learn more about the art and written information is available for self-guided tours.