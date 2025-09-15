Arts Advocates Reveals 2025-2026 Programs And Events

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Arts Advocates has unveiled its schedule of 2025-2026 programs and events, including a new Talkback Tuesdays guest speaker series, monthly luncheon programs, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall tours, and the continuation of the Sarasota Art Colony and Florida Highwaymen exhibit in the Arts Advocates Gallery. Other events and exhibits will be added throughout the season as they are booked. To learn more about or become a member of Arts Advocates, or to register for programs and events, visit ArtsAdvocates.org.

Talkback Tuesdays

Arts Advocates is launching Talkback Tuesdays, a monthly series designed to spotlight Sarasota's vibrant arts and cultural scene. The series features in-depth interviews, conducted by Nanette Crist, with local creatives, educators, journalists, and nonprofit leaders who are shaping the city's dynamic creative community. Each interview fosters meaningful conversations with featured guests.

Hosted in the Arts Advocates Gallery, 3501 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota (in the Crossings at Siesta Key mall), Talkback Tuesdays take place from 4:00-6:00 p.m.; admission is free for Arts Advocates members and $5 for nonmembers. Registration is required at ArtsAdvocates.org.

October 7, Carrie Seidman - Voices That Shape Sarasota: Journalism, Justice, and Local Truths

November 4, Blake Walton - HEAR ME: Solo Performance as Power and Protest

January 13, Peter Tush - Beyond the Canvas: Augmented Reality and the Future of Visual Art

February 10, Dasha Reich - The Flag: Nine Artists, Nine Flags

March 10, Ronnique Hawkins - Roots & Radiance: Learning Their History

April 7, Justin Gomlak - From Broadway to the Classroom: Building Creative Futures

Monthly Luncheon Programs

Monthly luncheon programs, 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at the Sarasota Yacht Club, 1100 John Ringling Blvd., Sarasota, feature engaging speakers discussing local arts-related topics. $45 for Arts Advocates members, $50 for nonmembers; lunch is included. Reservations are required and can be made at ArtsAdvocates.org.

October 16, 2025 - How Theater Artistic Directors are Navigating Cultural and Funding Challenges with moderator Jay Handelman. Some arts and cultural organizations across Florida are in for a financial windfall in this year's state budget, but hundreds of others will likely see no support for the second year in a row. Handelman will lead a panel of theater artistic directors – Richard Hopkins (Florida Studio Theatre), Nate Jacobs (Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe), Carole Kleinberg (Sarasota Jewish Theatre), Peter Rothstein (Asolo Rep), and Summer Wallace (Urbanite Theatre) – in a discussion of how they are meeting the challenge of providing funds for their organizations.

November 20, 2025 - What You Need to Know About Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Arts with Rick Dakan, AI coordinator at Ringling College of Art & Design where he also serves as interim co-director of the new Center for the Creative Economy. Dakan is at the forefront of artificial intelligence as professor of creative writing, and chair of Ringling College's AI task force. He will help to demystify AI and discuss why it's important to understand how AI works in the arts and your daily life.

The 2026 luncheon dates are January 15, February 19, March 19, April 16, and May 21. Guest speakers for these dates are being finalized.

Behind the Curtain: Exploring the Van Wezel from the Art to the Stage

The art in the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall was created by noted Florida artists and is on loan from Arts Advocates. A docent leads a tour of the paintings and sculptures including those by Robert Chase, William Hartman, Eugene White, BEN STAHL, Thornton Utz, Frank Colson, Dean Mitchell, and others. Participants then step onto the stage where a Van Wezel guide gives a peek behind the curtain. See the ropes and pulleys that “fly” scenery on and off the stage, the movable orchestra pit, and the dressing room, and learn about the many hands that create the Van Wezel's shows – all while hearing stories and anecdotes about the colorful world of show business.

These tours at the Van Wezel, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, are from 1:30-3:00 p.m. on September 22, October 20, November 17, December 8, 2025; and January 12, February 9, March 9, April 13, May 18, 2026. Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased at the Van Wezel box office or by calling (941) 263-6799. Private group tours can be arranged by calling (941) 263-6754. Presented in partnership with the Van Wezel, proceeds benefit Arts Advocates and the Van Wezel's education/outreach programs.

Other Tours

Throughout the season, tours of Sarasota and Manatee county arts and cultural points of interest are offered. On December 2, from 10:00 a.m. to noon, Arts Advocates offers a tour of the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe (WBTT). WBTT has been entertaining audiences for 25 years under its founder, Nate Jacobs. Meet Jacobs and WBTT's executive director, Julie Leach, for a Q & A. View a short film about the theatre, tour backstage, learn about WBTT's student outreach, and be entertained by a WBTT singer. $25 for Arts Advocates members, $28 for nonmembers; registration is required at ArtsAdvocates.org.

Exhibits in the Arts Advocates Gallery

The Arts Advocates Gallery, located in the Crossings at Siesta Key mall, 3501 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, is open every Saturday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. The main exhibit features the Arts Advocates' unparalleled collection of works by renowned Sarasota Art Colony artists, and Florida Highwaymen paintings. Written information is available for self-guided tours.

Additionally, Arts Advocates member artists exhibit monthly. The Artists of Palmer Ranch show runs through Saturday, October 25. The Landings Artists Collaborative exhibit runs from November 1-29. Member artist exhibits are added to ArtsAdvocates.org as they are booked.