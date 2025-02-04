Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota Will Host Harp Royalty, Horns of Plenty, and Catalyst Quartet in March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota will present Harp Royalty on March 2 at First Presbyterian Church, Horns of Plenty on March 13 at Sarasota Yacht Club, and Grammy Award winner Catalyst Quartet on March 30 at First Presbyterian Church.

In the rarified world of orchestral harp playing, there are gifted players and then there are “rock stars.” Harp Royalty, on March 2, 4:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, brings together four of the country's most celebrated harpists, each of whom has Sarasota roots: Hannah Cope Johnson, Eleanor Kirk, Phoebe Powell, and Katherine Siochi. Their program includes an original work for harp ensemble by living harpist-composer Caroline Lizotte; Johnson's innovative arrangements of works by Price and Debussy and her own medley arranged from the Great American Songbook; and more. Tickets are $43 for general seating and $63 for VIP seating.

The French horn takes center stage in Horns of Plenty on March 13, 11:00 a.m. at the Sarasota Yacht Club. Sarasota Orchestra's co-principal horn Hugo Bliss is joined by Milwaukee Symphony's hornist Scott Sanders, whose career also began in Sarasota. Bliss and Sanders open the program with Kling's Three Selections for Horn Duet. With Joseph Holt on piano, they will perform Strauss' Nocturno, Op. 7 and Bowen's Horn Sonata in E-flat major, Op. 101. The program concludes with Beethoven's Sextet for Two Horns and String Quartet with special appearances by Michael Turkell and Chungyon Hong, violin; Stephanie Block, viola; and Natalie Helm, cello. Single ticket: $70 (includes lunch).

The Grammy Award-winning Catalyst Quartet was founded by the internationally acclaimed Sphinx Organization in 2010. The ensemble – Abi Fayette, violin; Karla Donehew Perez, violin; Paul Laraia, viola; and Karlos Rodriguez, cello – believes in the unity that can be achieved through music and seeks to redefine and reimagine the classical music experience. They have toured widely throughout the United States and abroad, including sold-out performances at the Kennedy Center, Chicago's Harris Theater, Miami's New World Center, and Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. Their program, on March 30, 4:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, includes Gershwin's Lullaby, Piazzolla's Suite del Angel, Ravel's String Quartet in F major, and more. Tickets are $43 for general seating and $63 for VIP seating.

Comments