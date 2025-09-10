Artist Series Concerts Of Sarasota Opens 30th Anniversary Season In October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota will launch its 30th anniversary season on Sunday, October 12, with Contrasts at First Presbyterian Church, featuring violinist Nicholas Eanet alongside pianist Jungeun Kim, cellist Natalie Helm, and clarinetist Bharat Chandra. The concert program includes piano trios by Schubert and Dvořák as well as Béla Bartók’s Contrasts, commissioned by Benny Goodman.

The season continues with Legacy on October 20 in the Soirée Series at the Fischer/Weisenborne residence. The program, dedicated to Sarasota music leader Dr. Joseph Holt, features Holt with Sarasota Orchestra concertmaster Daniel Jordan and assistant principal cellist Christopher Schnell performing works by Kabalevsky, Prokofiev, Rachmaninoff, and Shostakovich.

On October 28, the Top Shelf Tuesdays series welcomes back The Queen’s Six following their sold-out 2023 Sarasota debut. Based at Windsor Castle, the ensemble is known for performing at royal events including the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the funeral services of Queen Elizabeth II. Their repertoire spans Renaissance polyphony to folk, jazz, and pop arrangements.

Tickets and Information

Contrasts: October 12, 4:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church – $50 general / $70 VIP (includes post-concert reception).

Legacy: October 20, 4:00 p.m. at the Fischer/Weisenborne residence – $70 (includes refreshments). October 19 performance is sold out.

The Queen’s Six: October 28, 7:30 p.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ – $50 general / $70 VIP.

Discounts are available for complete series purchases. For tickets and more details, visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or call (941) 306-1202.