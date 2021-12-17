'Appreciation Afternoon' At UnidosNow Draws Community Partners, Mentors, And Alumni

Luz Corcuera, the executive director of UnidosNow, said that she and her team were delighted to welcome nearly 100 guests to the organization's Appreciation Afternoon on December 8.

The event, which featured scholars, parents, ambassadors, mentors, and board and team members, took place at UnidosNow's new headquarters in the Center for Advanced Technology and Innovation on the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota's campus in Bradenton.

According to Corcuera, the masters of ceremonies was "one of our brilliant alums, Oscar Portillo, who spoke about the impact of creating a pipeline of higher education and the multigenerational approach of UnidosNow. He shared from his own experience how UnidosNow's Future Leaders Academy gave him the tools to navigate the complex and challenging post-secondary path." Portillo is in his last semester at USF, graduating with a degree in political sciences and economics. Other speakers included fourth-grade student Carla Cortes, an alum of UnidosNow's Future Leaders Academy for Girls (FLAG) program, which empowers elementary school girls to become tomorrow's leaders. Three alumni from UnidosNow's Future Leaders Academy, a comprehensive college prep and career readiness program were also featured: Isidoro Serrano, a high school student from Palmetto High; Denny Lu, a student at Manatee High School; and Joshua Segebre, a student from North Port High School. Each emphasized the importance of having an organization like UnidosNow, which has given them the tools they need to navigate the college application process, along with opportunities to develop leadership skills and get involved in the community.

"Many of our alumni are the first in their families to go on to college and don't have role models in their close circles so these programs are vital to their future success," says Corcuera. "And we're just as proud of the parents who are often engaged in all aspects of our programs."

Two other speakers included Adriana Perez, a parent participant in UnidosNow's Parent Leadership program and Kelly Kirschner, a founder of UnidosNow and its board chair.

"It was wonderful for our donors and community partners to meet some of the young people and their parents who have participated in our programs and to hear so many success stories," says Kirschner. "Our guests were deeply touched by the student's testimonials and could draw an immediate connection to how UnidosNow tangibly transforms lives for the better. We do that every day, and it truly makes a difference. We're deeply grateful to our community partners that make it all possible."

UnidosNow offers educational and professional outreach initiatives to the Latinx community in Sarasota and Manatee counties so that they can create circles of opportunities for generations to come. Visit www.unidosnow.org for more information.